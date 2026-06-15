Iran vs New Zealand Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Iran national football team faced the New Zealand national football team in their opening Group G match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Iran vs New Zealand carrying major significance after Belgium and Egypt played out a 1–1 draw earlier in the day. Both teams entered the contest knowing that a victory would put them in a strong position at the top of the group standings.

The match took place at SoFi Stadium, where Iran aimed to continue its impressive form while New Zealand looked to make a statement on the world stage in this Iran vs New Zealand showdown.

Iran vs New Zealand Lineups and Team News

Iran was expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation with Alireza Beiranvand in goal. The defense featured Aria Yousefi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, and Milad Mohammadi. In midfield, Saeid Ezatolahi, Saman Ghoddos, and Mohammad Mohebi were expected to start. The attack included Mehdi Ghayedi, star striker Mehdi Taremi, and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh.

New Zealand were set up in a 4-2-3-1 system led by captain Chris Wood. Max Crocombe started in goal behind Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, and Liberato Cacace. Joe Bell and Marko Stamenic anchored midfield.

Iran received positive news with Roozbeh Cheshmi and Mehdi Torabi returning to training, while New Zealand reported only a minor concern involving Ryan Thomas.

Match Context

Iran arrived on a three-match winning streak and relied heavily on Taremi, who scored 10 goals during qualifying. New Zealand, meanwhile, looked to Wood’s experience to challenge one of Asia’s strongest teams. With Group G wide open, this Iran vs New Zealand clash offered either nation a chance to take early control of the standings.