Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Facing Extended Absence

The Arizona Cardinals are now less than a week from entering the third game of the 2026 preseason slate.

This one will seemingly be without April’s third overall pick in RB Jeremiyah Love, who is likely not playing this week – or the remainder of the preseason.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Love is dealing with a high ankle sprain on Sunday evening.

Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is dealing with a high ankle sprain, per sources. It makes it unlikely that Love plays again this preseason, with the team hoping he can return for the Sept. 13 regular-season opener vs the Chargers.”

This is undeniably a major blow to Arizona. Fellow rookies in guard Chase Bisontis and DL Kaleb Proctor have already been shut down for the season due to injury. Third round pick Carson Beck did not play in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders , either.

Is Love’s Week One Return Target Realistic for Cardinals?

Arizona is hoping that Love will return by the regular season opener, but is this truly realistic?

Board-certified sports medicine physician Jesse Morse isn’t so sure that this is the case.

An average grade-one high ankle sprain takes three-to-four weeks on average to return. This is largely due to this specific injury negatively impacting cutting and changing directions. The overarching fear is that his high-ankle sprain is more of the moderate variety, which has potential to push his return back into week three.

This isn’t the start that any of the involved sides desired, but it also opens up opportunities for other members of the room.

Love’s Absence is Major Opportunity for Other Running Backs

Two running backs on Arizona’s roster are out of commission at the moment beyond Love.

Sixth-year Cardinal James Conner is working his way back from a brutal foot injury suffered early last season. He still isn’t back to running 11-on-11 drills, however – per Darren Urban of the Cardinals. Head coach Mike LeFleur didn’t give a timeline on his return to full-blown action, either. This raises the likelihood that Conner begins the season on the PUP list, which would render him off the active roster.

Third-year running back Trey Benson is being floated as a cut candidate, with the Florida State product remaining on the sideline due to knee surgery recovery.

This opens the door for first-year Cardinal Tyler Allgeier, as well as fan-favorite Bam Knight. Allgeier is positioning to start week one of the season in the event that Love is unable to go. The BYU product is one of the most reliable reserves in the league, and he is a battle-tested volume back. Cardinals fans shouldn’t feel less-than-confident about this. Allgeier absolutely has the ability to hold his own as needed.

Knight, on the other hand, isn’t the most efficient rusher, but he is a proficient pass catcher, reliable in pass protection, and a willing special teams participant. The belief is that Arizona will keep four running backs on the final 53-man roster, but the piling up of injuries might force general manager Monti Ossenfort to sign more players.

The Arizona Cardinals are back in action at home on Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys.