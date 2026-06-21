Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade All-Pro Defender Before 2026 NFL Season

The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2026 NFL season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13.

Before then, the Cardinals have been urged to trade a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball.

Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade Josh Sweat Before 2026 NFL Season

In a recent article for ESPN, Aaron Schatz named one move that every team needs to make before the onset of the ’26 season and trading former All-Pro edge rusher Josh Sweat was the task for Arizona.

After spending the first seven years of his career in Philadelphia as a member of the Eagles, Sweat signed a four-year deal with Arizona in free agency last offseason and he turned in a solid season during his first campaign as a Cardinal. Sweat started in all 17 games for the Cards last season and recorded a career-high 12 sacks in the process.

He still has three years on his contract, but since the Cardinals appear to be far away from true contention in the NFC, Schatz thinks Arizona should recoup some value for Sweat and trade him for draft capital that could help them build for the future.

“Sweat was connected to former coach Jonathan Gannon after playing for him in Philadelphia, but the Cardinals fired Gannon in January. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have almost no chance of contending this season given the quality of their three division rivals and the questions they have at quarterback,” Schatz wrote.

“But they have a chance to turn a player who had 12 sacks last season into a significant 2027 draft pick. A Sweat trade would help any number of playoff contenders.”

If Sweat were to be made available via trade, there would likely be no shortage of suitors, but at this point there hasn’t been much indication that the Cardinals are looking to move him.

This story will be updated.