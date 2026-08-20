Arizona State Too Easily Discounted in Big 12 Race

The Arizona State Sun Devils are still evolving, even just two years removed from a Big 12 title.

Arizona State is coming off of an 8-5 mark a season ago, and are also reeling to an extent in the post Sam Leavitt era.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham remains unfazed.

Dillingham is bringing a star-studded coaching staff and a revamped roster in tow in response to losses from 2025.

The consensus isn’t convinced that Arizona State will return to the top of the Big 12, even through the upgrades.

Those that are discounting Arizona State should do so at their own peril.

Arizona State Deserves More Respect

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report is among the crowd that is writing off the Sun Devils. Kenyon is projecting Dillingham to take ASU to a ninth-place finish in the Big 12 this season.

This places the Sun Devils behind the likes of Kansas State, TCU, and Oklahoma State. There is rationale that lends credence to these thoughts, the most pressing of which is Arizona State’s schedule. The Sun Devils are facing Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Brigham Young, and Arizona on the road in the 12-game slate. The challenging conference slate (relatively speaking) gifts the Sun Devils very little margin for error.

Dillingham’s team is also living in a Big 12 conference that features numerous improved teams. This isn’t a reason to write the Sun Devils off in the end, but it is a consideration.

Arizona State’s Season Hinging on Portal Class

ESPN’s Football Power Index is projecting Arizona State to post a modest 6-6 record this season. This mark is a low-end of what the team can really do, and is likely a culmination of a season that the offense underwhelmed in.

Arizona State’s transfer portal class ranks top 15 in all of FBS football. The defining pieces of the class are star wide receivers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris, but the amount of quality players extends beyond them.

LSU transfer cornerback Ashton Stamps is one of the most physical players the Sun Devils have seen at the position in recent years. Colorado State linebacker Owen Long is incredibly cerebral and will replace Keyshaun Elliott effectively.

The ceiling of the 2026 team is hinging on quarterback play, however.

Third-year Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley is the expected starter, although Michigan transfer Mikey Keene is putting up a quality fight.

If Boley is indeed the starting player in the opening game, he will carry a heavy burden of responsibility. The 6’5″ gunslinger is heading into an offensive system in which turnover aversion is greatly valued. He is also coming into the most talented offensive apparatus of his collegiate career.

Arizona State absolutely has potential to win the Big 12. They cannot do it without Boley cutting down on turnovers, effectively managing his wealth of downfield targets, and extending plays at a high clip, however.

Dillingham’s fourth season is set to begin at home against Morgan State on September 5.