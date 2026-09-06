ASU Hockey Breaks Silence on Player in Coma After ‘Grueling’ Workout

Arizona State’s hockey program has publicly addressed Matthew Mayich’s condition for the first time after the 21-year-old defenseman collapsed during a team workout and was hospitalized.

The Sun Devils shared a message of support for Mayich and his family, marking the program’s first public post specifically identifying the player since the incident.

“Thinking of you 27,” the team said.

ASU Hockey Sends Message to Mayich

The Sun Devils publicly acknowledged Mayich in an Instagram post, offering support to the defenseman and his family as he remains hospitalized.

“Matthew- your ASU teammates and the entire Sun Devil community are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” the team wrote.

Before this, Chris Fiscus, vice president of ASU media relations, released a statement:

A student-athlete who collapsed during an outdoor exercise Thursday morning remains hospitalized. The student-athlete, a member of the ASU hockey team, is not being named by the university because of privacy interests.

“The university is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the workout.”

Mayich’s family, meanwhile, has publicly pushed for answers about what happened during the workout and has called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Questions Mount Over Workout Before Mayich’s Collapse

Mayich collapsed during an outdoor morning workout on Aug. 20, shortly before what was supposed to be his first season with Arizona State. University officials have said the session was a sanctioned team activity and that coaches and training personnel were present.

ASU subsequently opened a review into the circumstances surrounding the workout. “The university is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the workout,” a university spokesperson told Arizona Sports in August.

According to US Weekly, attorney Robert Carey says Mayich “allegedly [was] left on the ground for several minutes after collapsing” and was not immediately brought to a “cooling station or placed in an ice bath” after being removed from the track.

Carey also claims Mayich “did not receive any water” during the military-style workout, led by Tim Ziesel, a former green beret.

The attorney describes the session as “grueling, onerous and dangerous.”

More recent reporting has described Mayich’s prognosis as extremely grave. According to a family lawyer, Mayich has a “zero chance” of recovery.

Mayich Was Beginning a New Chapter at Arizona State

The medical emergency occurred just as Mayich was preparing for a major new chapter in a hockey career that had already taken him from Canadian junior hockey to the NCAA and onto an NHL organization’s prospect list.

A native of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Mayich developed into a notable defensive prospect during four seasons with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League. He appeared in 256 regular-season games for Ottawa from 2021 through 2025, recording 21 goals and 78 assists for 99 points.

He also served as an alternate captain during his final two seasons with the organization.

The St. Louis Blues selected Mayich with the 170th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The selection put him into an NHL development system while he continued working toward a professional career.

After completing his OHL career, Mayich moved to the college ranks and joined Clarkson for the 2025-26 season. He quickly became a significant part of the Golden Knights’ lineup.

Mayich appeared in 34 games as a freshman, producing seven goals and eight assists for 15 points while finishing with a plus-13 rating. Arizona State’s player bio also credits him with a strong finish to the season, including a goal and an assist in Clarkson’s 4-3 victory over Quinnipiac on March 14.

He transferred to Arizona State ahead of the 2026-27 campaign and was listed as a sophomore defenseman on the Sun Devils’ roster. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds according to ASU, Mayich was set to bring size and NCAA experience to the Sun Devils’ blue line.