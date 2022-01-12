PFF Names 2 Falcons Pro Bowl Snubs to All-Pro Team

Atlanta Falcons’ cornerback A.J. Terrell may have been snubbed from the 2022 Pro Bowl but he still earned some recognition from Pro Football Focus by being selected to PFF’s 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.

The second-year corner finished third among the league’s corners with a final PFF grade of 83.0. Jalen Ramsey (84.5) of the LA Rams and Chidobe Awuzie (83.4) of the Cincinnati Bengals finished ahead of him as far as grades went. However, Terrell was named First-Team while Awuzie earned Second-Team honors and Ramsey was not on the list.

PFF made it clear that the All-Pro team was not just based on overall PFF grade ranks but rather focused on playing time, along with the players’ role and strength of competition

Here is what PFF had to say on Terrell’s outstanding season:

Terrell allowed just 200 receiving yards all season. There were single games in which a cornerback allowed more than 200 yards this year. And Terrell wasn’t just avoided in coverage in his second season — he was thrown at 66 times, allowing just 29 receptions for a 43.9% catch rate, the lowest in the league. Passes thrown into Terrell’s coverage generated a 47.5 passer rating, also the best mark at the position. He was, by any measure outside of interceptions, a superstar at cornerback this season. – PFF

Former All-Po WR Praises Terrell

Terrell isn’t just getting recognition from analytics sites––a former All-Pro wideout has also recognized the young corners talent.

Chad Johnson, who earned six Pro Bowls over his 12-year NFL career, took to Twitter to call out the media for keeping Terrell under the radar:

“AJ Terrell doesn’t get talked about enough & these so called pundits need to highlight these DB’s more often since it’s the most difficult position to play,” he tweeted.

AJ Terrell doesn’t get talked about enough & these so called pundits need to highlight these DB’s more often since it’s the most difficult position to play 🔒 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 20, 2021

That is quite the compliment from a longtime receiver, who has faced several corners in his time and knows what he is talking about. Not to mention, he has 3.2M followers on Twitter to get behind everything and anything he says.

Johnson, nicknamed “Ochocinco,” went drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2001 draft. He spent 10 seasons in Cincy and bounced around practice squads after that before eventually making his way to the CFL.

He, himself was named to four All-Teams during his NFL career.

Cordarrell Patterson Named to PFF’s Second-Team

Another Falcons Pro Bowl snub, Cordarrell Patterson, was also named to PFF’s All-Pro Second-Team as a FLEX.

Patterson ended the season ranked 7th overall for running backs, but earned PFF’s highest grade of 91.4 for receiving running backs. The 2021 season was his best year yet as he finished with the second-most receiving yards by a running back (548 yards), along with 610 rushing yards on the ground and six touchdowns. However, 49ers’ own versatile offensive weapon, Deebo Samuel, earned the First-Team honors on the All-Pro Team, and rightfully so.

Patterson is not under contract, yet, for the 2022 season, but hopefully, the Falcons can come up with the money to re-sign him again.

