Falcons Attend Dual-Threat QB’s Pro Day

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was accompanied by general manager Terry Fontenot at North Dakota State’s Pro Day on Friday to watch quarterback prospect, Trey Lance.

Among those in Fargo for NDSU Pro Day tomorrow … • Jets GM Joe Douglas

• Falcons GM Terry Fontenot

• Falcons coach Arthur Smith

• Lions coach Dan Campbell

• Lions GM Brad Holmes

• Panthers GM Scott Fitterer

• Panthers coach Matt Rhule

• Washington GM Martin Mayhew — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2021

Trey Lance’s Success at North Dakota State

North Dakota State has been a dominant force over the past few years, however, this year was a bit different with COVID-19 canceling the 2020 season after just one game.

The one game that the Bisons did play was against Central Arkansas and Lance looked a bit rusty, completing just 15 out of 30 passes for 149 yards and an interception. He added some help on the ground, turning 15 carries into 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Before the virus plagued the sports world, Lance had an outstanding season in 2019 as a redshirt freshman. He led ND State to an undefeated season and a National Championship, completing 67 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also flashed his dual-threat personality, running for 1,100 yards, and picked up 14 rushing touchdowns.

Lance’s Scouting Report

Lance is considered to be versatile when front and center which the Falcons have lacked with Matt Ryan at quarterback.

The Draft Network sums up Trey Lance’s scouting report on their website:

Trey Lance has aligned in the pistol, the gun, and has shown the ability to run the offense from under center. He plays the position with good athleticism, as evidenced by his ability to get out of the pocket and extend plays with his legs. Even within the pocket, his mobility and footwork seemed to have developed. Because he is a threat to move the chains with his legs, he needs to be accounted for in the zone-read game. As a passer, he seems to be able to generate velocity on his throws, which is critical for playing in the elements. He has also shown some touch and accuracy down the field on his deep throws. He needs to continue to develop the subtle nuances of the position to continue to maximize his natural talent as a passer.

Lance is not considered to go in the top 5 of the NFL draft so if the Falcons are serious about drafting him, don’t be surprised if they look to trade back to acquire more picks.

Lance Ran Arthur Smith’s Offense

What we also learned today from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was the kind of offense Lance would be running at his pro day.

The idea was simple for Avery and Lance, and that was to show the part that all those teams, and Lance himself, missed in the fall: the football itself. As part of that effort, Avery plucked concepts from a number of different NFL schemes—pieces of Kyle Shanahan’s Niners offense, and what Falcons coach Arthur Smith did in Tennessee, for example, are incorporated—to try to give the teams there a feel for how Lance projects.

This is only notable because the Falcons and Niners have been heavily linked to Lance in mock drafts. Did he know that? Who’s to say. But both teams are will be looking to draft their future franchise quarterback in this year’s draft.

