Falcons Land Pass-Catcher in Head-Scratching New Mock Draft

The Atlanta Falcons have multiple needs to fill this offseason leaving everyone wondering who they’ll take with their first pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

According to Draft Scout’s Matt Miller latest mock draft, the Falcons won’t be looking for their future franchise QB right off the bat or help on the O-line with Penie Sewell. Nope, instead, they’ll look to fill the tight end void with Kyle Pitts out of Florida.

As a sophomore, Pitts had quit the 2019 season, reeling in 54 catches for 649 yards and five touchdowns that earned him first-team All-SEC. Heading into the 2020 season, Pitts was hyped up which he justified when he kicked off the season with a four-score game. As a tight-end, Pitts averaged nearly 18 yards for over 43 catches while scoring on 12 of those. While Pitts is an unbelievable athlete at the tight end position, he might not be the best to select at No. 4 overall.

Falcons Plan to Draft the Best Player Available

Under new general manager, Terry Fontenot, the Falcons plan to draft the best player on the board for all of their picks and not necessarily look at their needs.

“In the draft, you’re going to take the best player,” Fontenot said via AtlantaFalcons.com. “You can’t be afraid to continue [to add] at every position. There’s not a position that you’re going to say, ‘Oh, we’re good there, we’re not going to draft there this year.’ That’s just what I believe. … We’re never going to be afraid to take a player at any position and build strength.”

While Pitts is certainly an upgrade at the Falcons’ tight end position, he most likely won’t be the most talented athlete available that could help the Falcons in the long run.

It would make more sense for the Falcons to look towards a future quarterback in Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance or boost their offensive or defensive line with a top defender for their first pick.

The Falcons Need A Game-Changing Pick

The Falcons selected cornerback AJ Terrell as their first pick last NFL draft and while he’s become the Falcons’ top corner on the depth chart, the Falcons passed up plenty of better talent for him.

This year, they’ll need someone game-changing, and the Falcons’ future quarterback doesn’t necessarily need to come in the first round. First of all, if Matt Ryan is going to be the starter for next season, then a QB at No. 4 overall is the least of their worries.

And in the late rounds, there will still be top QB talent available such as Jamie Newman out of Wake Forest or Kellen Mood from Texas A&M.

Not to mention, the Falcons now have a QB whisperer as their new head coach in Arthur Smith.

A player that could be the best available and a game-changer on the draft board at No. 4 could be offensive tackle Penie Sewell.

Why Drafting Sewell Makes Sense At No. 4

Yes, Pitts is an unbelievable athlete, but it’s not necessarily a dying need for Atlanta right now that they wouldn’t be able to address in free agency.

The Falcons have been trying to rebuild their offensive line over the years and spent first-round picks on Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary, but the unit still needs an impactful player such a Sewell.

In 2020, Matt Ryan went down a league-high 66 times. As Ryan gets older, he’s going to need a solid offensive line to keep him from getting injured because we all know at 36-years-old you don’t heal as fast as a young buck would.

Since joining the team as a freshman, Sewell has had more than enough experience at the D1 college level after starting at left tackle for the Oregon Ducks in every single game. In 2019, he was the first sophomore ever to win the Outland Trophy which is an award given to the best lineman in college football among both offense and defense.

Sewell will be the best offensive lineman on the draft board and if he’s still available at No. 4, don’t be surprised if the Falcons wait to draft their future QB.

