Kyle Pitts ‘Difficult’ for Falcons to Pass Up at No.4, Says Analyst

In a few weeks, the Atlanta Falcons face a tough decision when they have to choose for an elite bunch at No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Longtime draft analyst, Todd McShay, even struggled to predict who the Falcons might take.

According to McShay, quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, then Mac Jones will go off the boards to the Jaguars, Jets, and 49ers. This means the Falcons could take QB Justin Fields, OL Penei Sewell, TE Kyle Pitts, or WR Ja’Marr Chase.

McShay doesn’t think you can go wrong with any of those picks, but he boils it down to the Falcons drafting an elite tight end, Kyle Pitts, out of Florida:

“QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State) could be the pick, with the chance to learn behind Matt Ryan, but frankly Pitts is just too difficult to pass on. He is a unique talent and a mismatch for any opponent. His 6-foot-6 size, speed, and hands would cause fits for defensive coordinators, especially when they already have to account for Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.”

Kyle Pitts Wows Falcons at Pro Day

While Fontenot and the gang were in Baton Rough, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was in Gainsville watching Florida’s star tight end Kyle Pitts in action.

Pitts, unofficially, ran a 4.44 40-yard dash which is considered unusual for his size at

6-foot-five and 245 pounds.

Following his outstanding performance, Pitts said he believes the Falcons are “pretty interested” in him and have reportedly had “multiple” Zoom meetings with Pitts and spoke again today to plan and “talk on Zoom again in the future.”

Pitts absolutely dominated the competition in an unusual 2020 season, catching 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games

Kyle Pitts is Considered an X-Factor

While a player like Fields or Lance could eventually replace Matt Ryan, that will take quite some time.

The difference with Pitts is, he can jump right into the offense and be the game-changer the Falcons are looking for.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Pitts is not just the best tight end in this class, but “the best receiver at any position.”

“He is the best pure tight end in this class, but if he had never played inline at all and was coming into the draft as a 6-foot-5, 245-pound ‘X receiver,’ he would be the best wide receiver available in a historically great class,” PFF’s Sam Monson writes. “He would be seen as Calvin Johnson 2.0,” a reference to the Detroit Lions Hall of Famer, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2007 Draft.

If the Falcons do decide to skip out on a quarterback at No. 4 overall, a trade back with the Bengals or Dolphins might be to best option here to get Pitts and some more draft capital.

