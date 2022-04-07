PFF Mock Draft Pegs Falcons to Land Most ‘NFL-Ready’ QB

The Atlanta Falcons were linked to nearly every top quarterback prospect heading into the 2021 NFL draft.

But the Falcons didn’t end up drafting a quarterback, instead, they opted for the “best player available” at No. 4 overall and selected tight end, Kyle Pitts––the first non-QB taken off of the draft board last year.

Now, heading into the 2022 NFL draft, the Falcons are, once again, tagged to every top QB prospect but whether or not they draft one remains to be seen.

Here’s a look at this year’s top QB prospects:

Malik Willis – Liberty

Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh

Desmond Ridder – Cincinnati

Matt Corral – Ole Miss

Sam Howell – North Carolina

Carson Strong – Nevada

While all of them have been linked to the Falcons at No. 8 in different mock drafts, Pickett’s and Willis’s names have popped up the most.

But now, just a few weeks away from the NFL Draft kickoff, we are seeing the last of the proposed mock drafts rolling out. Of course, they still don’t mean that much, but they’re starting to feel a bit more surreal as April 28 approaches.

PFF Pegs Falcons to Land Desmon Ridder

In Pro Football Focus’s new mock draft released on April 4, the Falcons are the first to select a quarterback in the draft, and with all top prospects available at No.8, PFF has them taking Cincinnati Bearcats Desmond Ridder.

PFF singles out Desmond by calling him the most “NFL-ready” QB in the 2022 class:

Arthur Smith’s offense is a dream fit for Ridder, the most NFL-ready quarterback in this class. The Cincinnati product displayed high-level processing and flawlessly executed the Bearcats’ pure passing concepts this past season. He got through his progressions, consistently finding the right receiver, and had nine games without a turnover-worthy play this past season — the best mark in the FBS. Ridder also ranked third among the top seven quarterback prospects in accurate-pass percentage on throws beyond the line of scrimmage. So, while it may not be perfect, his accuracy is not a liability. Ridder has risen up NFL boards into the first-round conversation after lighting up the Senior Bowl and combine, and he’s my top prospect at the position.

But PFF isn’t the only one who believes Ridder is the most ready QB to start at the next level, Ridder––himself––believes it too.

“I played five years, so I have the most experience,” Ridder said at the NFL Combine last month. “I’ve played in many situations over my five years at Cincinnati. I feel like I am the most ready prospect mentally and athletically.”

Will the Falcons Draft a Quarterback at No. 8?

After trading away Matt Ryan, the Falcons have a need at quarterback but could hand the job over to Marcus Mariota, who they signed to a two-year deal.

That being said, with Mariota now in the fold, a quarterback is no longer a pressing need that the Falcons would need to address with their first pick.

Other needs include, wide receiver, edge, linebacker, defensive line and offensive line.

But the Falcons don’t plan on “reaching” for their needs. Instead, they’ll stick to the same approach heading into the draft as they did last year.

“We always want to be a team that doesn’t reach for needs,” Fontenot said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “We go into the draft with needs, and you know you want to fill those needs, but you always want to take the best player on the board and not reach for something. I think we think that’s how you make mistakes.”

We’ll see if they think Ridder is that guy at No. 8.

