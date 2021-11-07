NFL Twitter Shows Matt Ryan Respect After Falcons Defeat Saints

After the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Miami Dolphins 30-28 in Week 7, head coach Arthur Smith said that veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was underrated––actually much worse than underrated.

“He’s a special player,” Smith said in the post-game press conference on Oct. 24. “I personally think he’s criminally underrated if you look at his career here in the National Football League.”

Flash forward to Week 9 and the Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-25 at Ceasar’s Superdome. Ryan completed 23 of 30 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns, which marked his 73rd career game with 300 or more passing yards. He’s now tied with Phillip Rivers (73 games) for the 4th-most in NFL history behind only Drew Brees (123), Tom Brady (103) and Peyton Manning (93).

His season-best performance so far, plus a win over Atlanta’s biggest rival, may or may not have finally earned him the respect he deserves––for at least this season.

NFL Twitter Reacts to Matt Ryan’s Outstanding Performance

When Mina Kimes notices you, you’re doing something right:

*whispers* Matt Ryan is balling yet again — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 7, 2021

And the guys over in London are extremely satisfied:

HAVE MY FUCKING BABIES PATTERSON AND MATT RYAN — 🇬🇧 Atlanta Falcons 🔴⚫ (@ATLFalconsUK) November 7, 2021

If only fans could consistently be a Matt Ryan fan:

Yes, he’s still got it:

I don't want to hear any more Matt Ryan slander. Today is a prime example of him balling out and his coaching letting him down. Game on the line and he uncorked a fuckin 60 yard strike down the sideline. Yall said his arm was toast! Nope! I'm not hearing no more! — ___theKing___ (@___theKing___) November 7, 2021

That is our mobile QB for you:

having a 15 play, 92 yard drive over 5 1/2 minutes while also having 32 total rushing yards for the game is just absurd. Matt Ryan has been fantastic again — World Series Champion Jake (@cantguardjake) November 7, 2021

So you’re saying it was never Matt Ryan’s fault:

Matt Ryan already looks good in the 1st year of this offense. Just imagine once we get more weapons on offense. — K.B. (@ecko_is_ttg) November 7, 2021

Say it louder for the people in the back:

Put some respect on CP and Matt Ryan — Baby Kleph 🦅 (@BabyKleph) November 7, 2021

That’s right, zero interceptions:

Matt Ryan today C/Att 23/30

Yards 343

TDs 2

Ints ZERO! bUt MaTt RyAn Is WaShEd! Shut yo ass up pic.twitter.com/vfIWYZiVKK — WORLD SERIES CHAMPION KNOWN AS MORDECAI 🍥 (@ATLBlueJay) November 7, 2021

Ryan deserves a dozen roses and more:

Don’t wanna hear anything bout Matt Ryan at all lol give that mam his flowers!! — NoLimitYei (@ikenyayyy) November 7, 2021

Sometimes simplicity is all you need for a compliment:

Matt Ryan is nice — Jep (@jepson_sam) November 7, 2021

Times 1,000:

Matt Ryan is the most underrated QB in the league — Landon Gonzales (@landogonzo5) November 7, 2021

Matt Ryan Credits Teammates for Comeback Win

When the Falcons win, they never make it easy––especially this time.

Atlanta was by 18 before allowing the Saints to score three back-to-back touchdowns in th fourth quarter.

But thanks to some important stops by the Falcons’ defense and Younghoe Koo’s 29-yard field goal as time expired, the Falcons pulled it off.

“We just like to give our fans a heart attack… gotta keep them on their toes. Make sure they’re paying attention,” Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson joked after the game. He also noted that the Falcons had to “stop” doing that.

This nail-biting victory marked Ryan’s 41st fourth-quarter comeback win and he credited his teammates for pushing through to the final whistle.

“I’ve been lucky to play with great players. That part has really helped.”

#Falcons QB Matt Ryan on his 41st comeback win: “I’ve been lucky to play with great players. That part has really helped.” pic.twitter.com/uaRjPLzPqk — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 7, 2021

He added, “I was excited. We needed to make a play. We needed to win that game. I’m proud of the guys for getting the job done.”

The win put the Falcons at 4-4 on the season and was very important for a young team with a new head coach and no Calvin Ridley.

Next up for the Atlanta in Week 10 is another road game, this time in Dallas against the Cowboys. Dallas’ Week 9 story didn’t end happily ever after like the Falcons’ as they were blown out by the Denver Broncos, 30-16.

