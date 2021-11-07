NFL Twitter Shows Matt Ryan Respect After Falcons Defeat Saints

After the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Miami Dolphins 30-28 in Week 7, head coach Arthur Smith said that veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was underrated––actually much worse than underrated.
“He’s a special player,” Smith said in the post-game press conference on Oct. 24. “I personally think he’s criminally underrated if you look at his career here in the National Football League.”
Flash forward to Week 9 and the Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-25 at Ceasar’s Superdome. Ryan completed 23 of 30 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns, which marked his 73rd career game with 300 or more passing yards. He’s now tied with Phillip Rivers (73 games) for the 4th-most in NFL history behind only Drew Brees (123), Tom Brady (103) and Peyton Manning (93).
His season-best performance so far, plus a win over Atlanta’s biggest rival, may or may not have finally earned him the respect he deserves––for at least this season.
NFL Twitter Reacts to Matt Ryan’s Outstanding Performance
When Mina Kimes notices you, you’re doing something right:
And the guys over in London are extremely satisfied:
If only fans could consistently be a Matt Ryan fan:
Yes, he’s still got it:
That is our mobile QB for you:
So you’re saying it was never Matt Ryan’s fault:
Say it louder for the people in the back:
That’s right, zero interceptions:
Ryan deserves a dozen roses and more:
Sometimes simplicity is all you need for a compliment:
Times 1,000:
Matt Ryan Credits Teammates for Comeback Win
When the Falcons win, they never make it easy––especially this time.
Atlanta was by 18 before allowing the Saints to score three back-to-back touchdowns in th fourth quarter.
But thanks to some important stops by the Falcons’ defense and Younghoe Koo’s 29-yard field goal as time expired, the Falcons pulled it off.
“We just like to give our fans a heart attack… gotta keep them on their toes. Make sure they’re paying attention,” Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson joked after the game. He also noted that the Falcons had to “stop” doing that.
This nail-biting victory marked Ryan’s 41st fourth-quarter comeback win and he credited his teammates for pushing through to the final whistle.
“I’ve been lucky to play with great players. That part has really helped.”
He added, “I was excited. We needed to make a play. We needed to win that game. I’m proud of the guys for getting the job done.”
The win put the Falcons at 4-4 on the season and was very important for a young team with a new head coach and no Calvin Ridley.
Next up for the Atlanta in Week 10 is another road game, this time in Dallas against the Cowboys. Dallas’ Week 9 story didn’t end happily ever after like the Falcons’ as they were blown out by the Denver Broncos, 30-16.
