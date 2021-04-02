Falcons Re-Sign Key Defender: Report

The Atlanta Falcons continued to add some necessary depth on Thursday and re-signed key defender Steven Means to a new deal.

Our Walter Payton Man of the Year, @MeansBusiness56, is back in the 🅰️. 📺: https://t.co/8tGnbNnWW3 pic.twitter.com/uHbUFGRYbH — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 1, 2021

We have re-signed DE Steven Means and signed OL Josh Andrews and DT Jonathan Bullard. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 1, 2021

Steven Means is a Key Force Off the Field

Last season, Means set career highs in tackles with 38, 3.0 sacks, six quarterback hits and two forced fumbles while starting 11 of 16 games last season.

Means, 30, is not only a force on the field, but also off of the field. Over three seasons in Atlanta, Means had been involved in helping the community. Most recently, he was one of the driving forces behind the player-led social justice committee which educated local high school athletes about the importance of voting and encouraged them to volunteer as poll workers in the 2020 election.

The defensive end was also picked as the Falcons nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2020.

Falcons Add to Offensive and Defensive Line

The Falcons signed three other veteran defenders in safety Erik Harris, outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard.

Harris, 30, started 12 games for the Raiders this past season. Prior to his four-year stint with Las Vegas, Harris spent the 2016 season with the Saints where Falcons’ new general manager Terry Fontenot was the assistant general manager/director of pro personnel during that time.

In five NFL seasons, Harris has recorded five interceptions in his career and 20 pass deflections in his career. The former undrafted free agent fills an immediate need at the Falcons’ safety position with a veteran presence.

Copeland, 29, spent last year with the Patriots where he started four games. Prior to his time in New England, Copeland had stints with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. Copeland reunites with former Jets’ linebackers coach Frank Bush who Atlanta recently hired.

Under Bush in 2019 and 2020, Copeland recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks. In five NFL seasons, Copeland has racked up 119 tackles, 19 quarterback hits, and seven sacks.

Bullard, 27, played with the Seahawks last season where he saw action in six games for Seattle last year, playing 10 percent of the teams’ defensive snaps. In five seasons, Bullard has played in 61 games with 11 starts. He’s recorded 3.5 sacks, 92 tackles, and 13 tackles for loss in his career.

The first move Atlanta made was trading the Buffalo Bills’ tight end Lee Smith.

Smith has played 10 seasons in the league, six of them with the Bills and four with the Oakland Raiders. In that time span, Smith has recorded 64 catches for 458 yards and 10 touchdowns over his career.

Hayden Hurst is currently the Falcons’ only primary tight end, so Lee adds some necessary depth and the team seems to be on the search for a younger face at that position.

