Falcons Sign CB to Active Roster, Cut Ties With 2 More

The Atlanta Falcons roster moves continued on Tuesday, November 9th as the team cut ties with punter Cameron Nizialek and outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

In addition to those moves, the Falcons signed cornerback Chris Williamson to the 53-man roster.

We have released Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and have made other roster moves. https://t.co/QnJQhXGLXy — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 9, 2021

The Falcons Released A Sack Leader?

The release of Tuioti-Mariner comes by quite a surprise as he was tied with Dante Fowler Jr. for team leader of sacks with two each.

Tuito-Mariner, 25, initially went undrafted in 2018 out of UCLA when the Falcons picked him up. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad before playing in eight games in 2019. He saw action in all 16 games last season and even earned himself Defensive Player of the Week for his outstanding performance in Week 12. During that week he recovered a fumble forced by Foye Oluokon on Raiders’ QB Derek Carr along with a strip sack, which he recovered himself in the team’s 43-6 victory.

It seems the Falcons are more comfortable with James Vaughters, Brandon Copeland and rising rookie Ade Ogundeji on the line and unfortunately no longer have a role for Tuito-Mariner anymore. Not to mention the fact that Fowler should be on his way back from the injured reserve soon.

Falcons Week 10 Depth Chart vs. Dallas Cowboys

As for Williamson joining the Falcons group of defensive backs, he’ll still have to compete for snaps with Darren Hall ahead of him on the depth chart. Nonetheless, he’ll add some depth since Kendall Sheffield is dealing with a hamstring injury.

And the release of the ex-Georgia Bulldog, Nizialek, doesn’t come by much of a surprise since veteran Dustin Colquitt has settled into the role quite nicely since Nizialek has been absent.

Below is the Falcons’ Week 10 depth chart against the Dallas Cowboys, whom they face on the road this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Steven Means, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Daren Bates

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Dustin Colquitt

LS: Josh Harris

H: Dustin Colquitt

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

The Falcons also signed defensive lineman Anthony Rush to the active roster following his strong performance in the team’s 27-25 win over the New Orleans Saints.

