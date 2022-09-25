Tom Brady Throws Shade at Falcons in ‘How-to’ Video [WATCH]

When will the 28-3 joke end?

The answer: never.

It’s been almost six years since the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, but the jokes still keep coming.

In fact, Tom Brady took advantage of making a 28-3 joke in his latest “how-to make TB12 protein avocado ice cream” video.

Brady is joined by celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni, who shares that the recipe calls for 28 cashews, to which Brady responds “and three dates, 28-3” with a wink.

Matt Ryan Recently Went Viral for 28-3 Ball

The 28-3 continued to haunt the Falcons and Matt Ryan earlier this month.

Longtime Falcons and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback, Matt Ryan, was officially been recognized in the Pro Football Hall after reaching a new milestone that only seven other QBs have done.

In Week 1’s 20–20 tie vs. the Houston Texans, Ryan notched 60,000 career passing yards and now the same football he used to do so is on display in Canton, Ohio.

But here’s the extremely unfortunate kicker––the football’s number is 283, which has NFL fans reminiscing on when Ryan and the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Furthermore, Brady also happens to lead the list of quarterbacks with the most passing yards at 84,732.

Matt Ryan's 60,000 career passing yards ball is now on display in Canton. Can't escape it 😅 @BRGridiron (via @ProFootballHOF) pic.twitter.com/FiJd6eHUME — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2022

Ryan Is on a Mission to Win a Super Bowl

After 14 seasons in Atlanta without a Super Bowl ring and an awkward exit over the offseason which led him to Indiana, Ryan no longer just wants to win games––he wants to win a Lombardi Trophy.

“At this stage of my career, that’s what I’m in it for,” Ryan said in a recent interview with ESPN.

While he’s on a mission to get his ring, the 28-3 blown that led to a tragic loss still lingers in the back of his head

“It sucks,” he said. “There’s no getting around it.”

But like any really good leader does, he continues to face it head-on and takes ownership of the mistakes that went down in the historic game.

“There’s a burden that comes with leadership,” he said. “And it’s taking ownership of success and failure. That’s something that can weigh on you, at times. It can be a heavy thing. But I’ve always embraced that. I understand the nature of how quarterbacks are judged.”

The Colts were able able to pull off a 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3––which means they are one step closer to Ryan’s dream of winning a Lombardi.

