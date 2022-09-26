Falcons Rookie Already Anointed a ‘Superstar’ by NFL Insider

Atlanta Falcons 2022 first-round pick, Drake London, has only been in the league for three weeks and is already turning heads.

In fact, Heavy’s NFL insider and analyst, Matt Lombardo, believes he has already reached “Superstar” status.

“Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London is already a worthy co-star to Kyle Pitts in the Falcons’ offense and continues to emerge as one of the game’s premier young receivers. After just three games, Lombardo wrote in his latest article analyzing several teams following their Week 3 meetings.

London missed the preseason due to a knee injury but appears to be 100% healthy as he has totaled 16 receptions for 214 yards (13.4 yards per reception) and 2 touchdowns thus far on the season.

“At 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, London has all the size to be a reliable red-zone weapon, plus the 4.5-second speed to take the top off a defense, with the reliable hands to emerge as a quarterback’s favorite target,” Lombardo added. “He’s shown all of those dynamic traits, so far in his career.”

Drake London Is On Tap for Julio Jones Numbers in 2022

Another NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, is also on the same as Lombardo––so much so, that he believes that the Falcons have found their Julio Jones 2.0 in London.

“Drake London, the first-round pick out of USC, is absolutely sensational,” Schultz said in a TikTok video. “How good has he been? Through two games, London is on pace for 110 catches, 1360 yards and eight touchdowns. Those are All-Pro type numbers.”

#Falcons rookie WR Drake London is a superstar in the making! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ZkweexiqH3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 23, 2022

Jones, who was drafted sixth overall in 2011 began, finished his first NFL season with 54 catches for 959 yards and eight scores.

London Currently Has Best Odds to Win OROY

If London can keep his performances consistent through the end of the season, then he has a strong chance of making Atlanta history and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year for the first time since Matt Ryan did it in 2008.

And so far, it’s been smooth sailing. In Week 2, London logged 8 receptions for 86 yards and the first touchdown of his career, making him the first NFL rookie to record at least five receptions and 70 yards in through first two games since 2015, when Stefon Diggs pulled it off.

He also was added to the list of rookies with more than 150 receiving yards in his first two NFL games, alongside Ja’Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, DeSean Jackson, Randy Moss, DeAndre Hopkins, CeeDee Lamb, Rondale Moore, Amari Cooper, Keke Countee, and DK Metcalf.

Now, heading into Week 4 to take on the Cleveland Browns, London leads the OROY odds board at +600, followed by sixteenth overall draft pick Johan Dotson and tenth overall draft pick Garrett Wilson, who are tied at +800.

Falcons WR Drake London +600

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson +800

Jets WR Garrett Wilson +800

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr +1000

Chris Olave WR Saints +1200

Breece Hall RB Jets +1200

In comparison to London, Dotson has totaled 9 receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns, while Wilson has recorded 18 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns on the season so far.

