Atlanta Hawks May Opt to Trade Trae Young This Offseason: Report

The Atlanta Hawks were the center of many trade rumors before the February 8 trade deadline. Most of those rumors centered around guard Dejounte Murray. However, according to a new report, Murray may now be part of the Hawk’s long term plans and they could instead seek to trade All-Star Trae Young.

Insider Marc Stein reported on February 12 that “The decision to keep Murray, however, certainly has more than a few front offices out there believing that the Hawks could reach the point—provided this season doesn’t end well—that they entertain the most dramatic possible reset.”

He continued by saying “Perhaps the more significant reason why Trae Trade Talk has a more tangible feel than ever before: There appears to be a true market forming for Young for really the first time in his six seasons as a Hawk.”

Among the teams that Stein mentioned might me in the Young sweepstakes were the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers. It is important to note that the Spurs are to thought to “lead the field in terms of interest at this early stage”, per Stein.

Young, who was named an All-Star replacement this season, is having another fantastic year. He is currently averaging 27.1 points per game, the 10th highest in the league, to go along with 10.8 assists per game, the second-most in the league.

Trae Young By the Numbers

Taking a look at some of Young’s play type and tracking stats provides more insight into the type of season he is having. Young is one of the most prolific pick and roll (P&R) players in the league. In fact, his 600 possessions running the P&R are far and away the most in the league. Considering that, it is no surprise that he has scored 597 of his 1,302 total points as the P&R ball handler this year.

Young is a master of getting into the paint, hitting floaters, or driving to the basket where he is a crafty finisher. Additionally, he is one of the best passers in the league and is just as savvy at getting to the rim and kicking it out to an open teammate. His 104 assists on drives currently rank third in the league.

Out of all of his skills, his three point shooting is what he may be best known for. He’s taken the second-most pull-up three point shots in the league this season. Among players who have shot at least 200 pull-up threes, Young is fourth in the league shooting 37.7%.

Young and Wemby

On paper, the pairing of Young and Spurs’ rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama seems like a match made in heaven. Young’s perimeter shooting and floor spacing would open up the floor for Wembanyama to operate and utilize his skills.

On top of that, his elite passing ability would cause nightmares for defenses when running the P&R with Wemby. The Spurs have struggled getting the ball to Wembanyama in his preferred spots at times this season. Even still, the young big man is still generating 1.14 points per possession as the roll man in the P&R, on less than 3 possessions per game. Those numbers could skyrocket if paired with Young.