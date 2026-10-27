Auburn Fires GM Brian Kloman for Major Recruiting Disaster

Just before the start of the 2026-27 college basketball season, Auburn has made a major front office move. General manager Brian Kloman has been fired, due in part to a recruiting issue involving international prospect Mantas Rubstavicius.

According to ESPN, Kloman was aware that Rubstavicius had taken college courses while in his native Lithuania. However, he failed to disclose that information during Rubstavicius’ lawsuit against the NCAA. The 24-year-old recruit was attempting to gain eligibility for the upcoming season.

Auburn wasn’t aware of Kloman’s lack of transparency until Friday. Upon hearing of the news, the school then began moving forward with efforts to fire the general manager.

It’s not every day you see a move of this magnitude in college basketball, especially at this time of the year. What’s next for the Tigers, and will Rubstavicius take the court this season?

What’s Next for Auburn basketball?

Auburn came up just short of an appearance during last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will be eager to make a stronger March Madness push, especially with this season’s expanded 76-team bracket. However, a pair of preseason losses, including a brawl against in-state rival Alabama, don’t bode well for War Eagle’s chances.

Head coach Steven Pearl will have his work cut out, but there’s undeniable talent across this roster. The team is wielding an experienced lineup, with five upperclassmen expected to begin the season as starters.

Eligibility has been a major storyline throughout Auburn’s offseason as well. Former Utah State guard Kolby King was immediately granted another year following an October ruling from the Ohio Supreme Court.

6’6″ Rubstavicius was expected to play a major role in some capacity for Auburn. The Lithuanian’s absence leaves the school without a versatile wing capable of impacting the game in a number of ways. Pearl will now lean on his returning depth, along with a few intriguing new pieces.

Where will Mantas Rubstavicius play?

Rubstavicius “voluntarily dismissed” his lawsuit, according to The Auburn Plainsman. “Rather than continue with the uncertainty associated with my ongoing lawsuit, I have decided to pursue an opportunity in Europe,” the forward said in a statement.

It remains to be seen which club Rubstavicius will play for next. He spent the past two years in the Lithuanian Basketball League, averaging a career-high 12.4 points per game during his 2024-25 campaign with 7bet-Lietkabelis. Rubstavicius has also played a season in New Zealand, notching 23 games with the Breakers.

In response to this latest development, Pearl stated that “Mantas is an exceptional young man with a bright future ahead of him. We appreciate the time he spent as part of our Auburn basketball family and wish him nothing but success as he takes this next step in his career.”

For someone that was courted by several top programs, an inability to play college basketball has to be frustrating for Rubstavicius. It remains to be seen if he’ll continue his effort to suit up stateside, or if he’ll remain in Europe.