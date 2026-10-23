Alabama-Auburn Basketball Rivalry Boils Over as Heated Scuffle Erupts

It may have only been an exhibition game, but apparently nobody told Alabama and Auburn.

The Crimson Tide escaped Birmingham’s Legacy Arena with an 87-85 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night, but the final score wasn’t the only thing grabbing attention.

Less than five minutes into the highly anticipated rivalry matchup, tensions boiled over as players from both teams became involved in a heated scuffle that eventually brought Alabama head coach Nate Oats and Auburn head coach Steven Pearl face-to-face.

The incident served as another reminder that there is no such thing as a meaningless game when Alabama and Auburn are involved.

Alabama, Auburn Basketball Players Involved in Heated Scuffle

The trouble began early in the first half when Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow and Auburn forward Thomas Dowd became tangled up while battling for a rebound.

What started as a physical exchange between two players quickly escalated, with players from both benches entering the court as officials attempted to restore order.

Things became even more heated when Oats and Pearl appeared to exchange words during the confrontation.

Four players ultimately received technical fouls, including Alabama’s Amari Allen and Brandon Garrison, along with Auburn’s Kevin Overton and George Kimble III.

The exhibition was appropriately named “The Feud,” and it certainly lived up to that billing.

Nate Oats and Alabama Get the Last Laugh Against Auburn

Despite the early fireworks, Alabama managed to come away with the victory in a game that featured the intensity of a regular-season SEC showdown.

The Crimson Tide carried a 44-41 advantage into halftime, but Auburn refused to go away.

The Tigers held a 78-76 lead with less than four minutes remaining before Alabama made its final push.

Sophomore Amari Allen helped lead the comeback, finishing with 23 points, while freshman Qayden Samuels delivered a crucial basket in the closing moments to help secure the two-point victory.

The win completed a perfect 3-0 exhibition schedule for Alabama, which previously defeated Furman and Ole Miss.

However, the physical nature of Thursday’s matchup also exposed some areas that Oats will want his team to improve before the regular season begins.

Auburn controlled the glass for stretches of the first half, and Alabama struggled at times to match the Tigers’ physicality.

Still, the Crimson Tide responded when it mattered most.

Alabama-Auburn Basketball Players Clash Again After Final Buzzer

Even after the final buzzer, Alabama and Auburn were still going after one another.

Following Alabama’s thrilling 87-85 victory, tensions boiled over once again as players from both teams became involved in another heated confrontation on the court.

Video shared by The Field of 68 on X captured the postgame incident, adding another dramatic chapter to an already physical exhibition matchup.

The confrontation quickly became another talking point from Thursday night’s rivalry showdown, with the Crimson Tide and Tigers showing just how much this matchup means despite the result not counting toward either team’s official record.