All-Pro Defender Named Player Ravens ‘Can’t Afford To Lose’ by PFF

The Baltimore Ravens’ defense has been one of the most impressive units in football throughout the 2023 season.

They shut down some of the best offenses in the league on their way to allowing the least points in football.

It could be difficult for them to keep that up 2024 with some key players potentially heading for free agency.

From that group, it seems there is one name that stands out as somebody the team needs to bring back next season.

In a list of free agents that each team around the NFL can’t afford to lose, PFF’s Brad Spielberger named defensive lineman Justin Madubuike as the one the Ravens need to hold onto.

Madubuike has had the best season of his career in 2023 and likely earned himself a big payday.

Madubuike’s Career Year

Over the first three years of his NFL career, Madubuike had steadily progressed as a player.

Which each passing season, he saw an increase in tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss.

In 2022, he made 42 tackles, with 8 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. As a former third-round pick, Madubuike had already proven to be a good selection for the Ravens.

In 2023, he hit an entirely different level, leading the NFL’s best defense in sacks during his fourth year in the league. His 13 sacks were also the ninth-most in the NFL.

He also added 56 tackles, with 12 for a loss, 33 quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles.

He was rewarded with a spot on the All-Pro Second Team and a place on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster.

He continued to impress in the team’s Divisional Round matchup against the Texans with a 3 tackles, including one for a loss, and a pair of quarterback hits as the Ravens held a strong Texans offense to just three points.

Madubuike could still have two more chances to impress on the big stage before heading to free agency during the offseason as part of a loaded class of Ravens free agents.

Ravens Defense Could Lose Some Important Pieces

While he may be the one PFF believes the Ravens can’t afford to lose, Madubuike isn’t the only important player that their defense could lose during the offseason.

In fact, he isn’t even the only All-Pro whose contract is expiring. Patrick Queen will also be a potential free agent after joining Madubuike on the All-Pro second team.

Beyond the team’s All-Pros, they also have a couple of other standouts from this season who could look for a new team after the season ends.

Jadeveon Clowney set a career high in sacks this season and finished second on the team in that category, but was only playing on a one-year deal with the team.

Geno Stone tied for first in the league in interception with seven, but 2023 was the third consecutive season where he played on a one-year contract.

After a standout 2023, he’ll likely getting something more long-term whether it’s in Baltimore or elsewhere.

A lot of the team’s depth in the secondary is also eligible to test the free agent market in 2024.

One of Madubuike’s fellow defensive lineman, Michael Pierce, also had his deal expiring at the end of the year. The Ravens have already made sure he’ll be sticking around with a 2-year deal they recently agreed to, giving them one less defensive player to worry about.

Outside of the players, the team could also lose defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has gotten a lot of attention for vacant head coaching positions.

Madubuike may be seen as the most important free agent the Ravens have, but he’s far from the only one they need to retain if they want to remain football’s best defense in 2024.