Ravens Projected to Bolster Defensive Line Through the Draft

Now that the Super Bowl has concluded the 23-24 NFL season, eyes will turn to free agency and ultimately the draft. For the Baltimore Ravens and their fans, it will be about adding the right pieces to get them past the AFC Championship game and to a Super Bowl.

Bleacher Report’s scouting department released their latest mock draft on Monday, February 12 for the 2024 draft. For the Ravens at pick No. 30, they projected “EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington.”

According to BR, “Washington’s Bralen Trice has been one of college football’s most prolific pass-rushers over the past decade. He finished fourth on that list with 106 career pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.”

I don’t think Bralen Trice at pick 23 would be a reach. He looks very similar to Arik Armstead. pic.twitter.com/xTgkvLwqEO — big ounce (Texans script writer) (@_bigounce) February 7, 2024

At pick 30 the Ravens will watch top names come off the board before they get a crack at it. However, “They let good players come to them. It’s rather remarkable how steady and consistent they are in that regard,” BR writes.

The Ravens top defensive line was only able to sack QB Patrick Mahomes twice in the Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The defense as a whole came out to a slow start, so they may be looking to add another premium defender to further boost the unit.

Bralen Trice Could Bring Relentless Energy

In 2023 Trice contributed 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks to the College Football Playoff runner-up Huskies.

“Trice’s game is predicated on power and relentlessness. He’ll play through, around and chase down ball-carriers. His motor runs white hot at all times,” BR wrote. The projection BR has for Trice for his player comparison is 3-time Pro Bowler Frank Clark.

Trice’s size is considered one of his major strengths and according to BR, “Bralen Trice has a great frame for an NFL edge. He puts that to good use against the run and as a pass-rusher.”

Washington EDGE Bralen Trice (#8) with the inside win. Forced the Texas offensive tackle to overset and finishes Ewers on the ground. pic.twitter.com/gD240JpAes — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 6, 2024

The concern appears to be his athleticism to a degree though. BR writes, “While Trice has good athleticism for his size, he’s just OK generally speaking. That limits his pass-rush arsenal, as he’s not quick-twitched and he lacks the change of direction and athletic ability to pull off finesse moves.”

Another potential red flag is his ability to beat tackles off the corners or his “bend” with BR writing, “His bend is also subpar compared to his peers, hindering his ability to get sacks around the edge.”

However, BR believes putting him on the line vs. linebacker may help with these issues. “His get-off is a little better out of a three-point stance, which will help his leverage at the point of attack,” BR reported.

Ravens May Need to Reload on Front Lines

The question to the Ravens maybe they have bigger issues or needs to address. In the AFC Championship game, it was not their defense that let them down but rather their offense.

However, they are at risk of losing key players on the defense that made it so dominant. BR scout Matt Holder said, “The Ravens led the league in sacks during the regular season, but their top three pass-rushers—Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy—are all impending free agents.”

With Clowney and Van Noy they may be able to bring back on veteran and cost-effective deals. However, with Madubuike he will be looking to cash in big with a potential 4-year, $81 million contract according to Spotrac’s market value predictor.

According to Holder, “Baltimore spending a first-round pick at a premium position to try and maintain the amount of pressure the Ravens were able to generate last season makes a ton of sense.” The Ravens identity has largely been built upon defense and the run game, so keeping this position humming will be critical Eric DeCosta.

Holder believes, “Trice is the physical presence they seem to prefer among their front seven.”