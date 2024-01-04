Breaking News: Ravens Sign 4-Time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook

The Baltimore Ravens made another key move to load up for a Super Bowl run. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that, “Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook will sign for the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens; per his agency @LAASportsEnt.”

Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook will sign for the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens; per his agency @LAASportsEnt The Jets paid Cook $6.8 million this season and now he will get a chance to pursue a Super Bowl appearance with the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/U5oeNgYiDd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2024

Cook was released onto waivers by the New York Jets on Tuesday, January 2, and cleared waivers on Thursday, January 4. The Ravens wasted no time in adding him to the team.

“The Jets paid Cook $6.8 million this season and now he will get a chance to pursue a Super Bowl appearance with the Ravens,” Schefter reported.

The Athletics’ Jeff Zrebiec followed up by reporting, “Veteran RB Dalvin Cook will sign with the Ravens practice squad, per sources.”

The Ravens secured a first-round bye for the playoffs, so Cook will have a few weeks to acclimate himself to the team. “Ravens can evaluate Cook over the next two weeks and he’ll become an option for their playoff opener in the divisional round,” according to Zrebiec.

Cook will bring another veteran presence to the team as well as further playoff experience.

Dalvin Cook Has Had Difficult Year So Far

Cook had played for the Minnesota Vikings his whole career prior to this season. However, the Vikings decided to move on from following the 2022 season, where he put up over 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth consecutive season.

Cook waited until training camp had started to sign with the Jets, hoping to join a Super Bowl contender led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, Rodgers went down four plays into the season and with it the Jets playoff hopes.

Cook was brought in to allow Jets RB Breece Hall to come along slowly, but after the Week 1 where Cook had 16 touches, he only reached double digit touches two more times. The RB has only rushed 67 times for 214 and 0 touchdowns, all would be career worsts.

Dalvin Cook over his last three seasons (2021-2023): – 2,546 rushing yards

– 14 rushing touchdowns

– 4.1 yards per carry – 597 receiving yards

– 2 receiving touchdowns

– 6.4 yards per reception pic.twitter.com/qIkeP55Yd5 — 𝗥𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 (@LIVERavenNation) January 4, 2024

Cook will bring fresh legs to a team that has been decimated with injuries at the running back spot. The Ravens have lost both J.K. Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell to season ending injuries.

Sarah Ellison, co-host of “The Vault: A Daily Ravens Podcast,” posted, “EDC is reportedly LOADING UP at the running back position with Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook as the Ravens head into the playoffs. Can never have too many horses. Get ready.”

Cook will join the practice squad to start where he will have three weeks to get ready before the Ravens play in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Ravens will have a four-headed rushing attack with Cook, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and QB Lamar Jackson.

Fans React Positively to Dalvin Cook Signing

Ravens fans are all over X (formerly Twitter) posting about the Cook signing, with the majority being positive.

Ravens Nation LIVE wrote, “Make no mistake…the Ravens are getting a BEAST in Dalvin Cook.”

Make no mistake…the Ravens are getting a BEAST in Dalvin Cook. 😤 pic.twitter.com/LnFa4EbL8C — 𝗥𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 (@LIVERavenNation) January 4, 2024

Another posted, “Bang. Bang. Can’t see how anyone could see this as a bad move. Adds depth at a position in which we are 2 men down.” While this is a depth move, it can’t be understated how bringing in a running back with the pedigree of Cook could help the Ravens on their run.

Nic Mason wrote, “The Baltimore Ravens get stronger. Welcome to Baltimore, Dalvin Cook! #RavensFlock.”

Another fan addressed the fact that Cook is getting up in age, writing, “They called Jadeveon [Clowney] washed. They called [Kyle] Van Noy washed. They’re calling Dalvin Cook washed. See where I’m getting at.”

If Cook can regain the form he had while a member of the Vikings, the Ravens would be adding a game-changing weapon to an already dangerous offense.