Ravens Urged to Sign Veteran Cornerback to Bolster Defense

The Baltimore Ravens are facing a serious hole at the cornerback position for a defense that is considered one of the best in the NFL.

The NFL Bleacher Report staff put out their Week 10 team needs for each franchise and the suggestion for the Ravens comes as no surprise. They believe the Ravens should go after former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan who is currently unsigned.

Callahan last played in 2022 for the Chargers as their starting slot corner. They reasoned that, “Arthur Maulet has been forced to play on the inside, and the 30-year-old journeyman doesn’t have a long track record of holding down the fort there.”

Maulet, according to Pro Football Focus, is being graded out at a “61.4.” This is good enough for 66th out of 113 cornerbacks. It is not terrible, but the Ravens need more if they hope to contend for a Super Bowl.

According to the BR staff Callahan could provide a bit more upside to the Ravens unit. “The 32-year-old has 56 career starts and had three interceptions last season.”

3 INTs for Derek Carr today. Bryce Callahan gets it.pic.twitter.com/RlwrzePOM0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2022

Callahan played 15 games for the Chargers last year and has played a total of seven seasons split between the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and the Chargers.

Callahan has had good seasons in the past providing solid numbers for interception and tackles. He has had trouble in the past staying healthy enough for a full season, but he would not be brought in to be a star corner.

The corner would provide insurance, depth and a veteran presence for a position that the Ravens are considered weak at. According to BR, “He’s worth a shot to compete with Maulet to start in the slot down the back stretch of the season.”

Ravens Should Go After Emerging Jaylon Johnson

Another option was thrown out, during the Week 9 recommendations, going forward to improve a corps that is getting older. BR staff recommended the Ravens going out in the offseason and signing Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson is having a Pro Bowl season and appears to be disgruntled with the Bears franchise, a feeling the Ravens have benefitted from before. He was given permission during the 2023 trade deadline to seek out a trade but nothing we know of manifested.

BREAKING: Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Requests Trade, CHI Grants Him Permission To Seek Out Deal https://t.co/sR00F2ZWQd pic.twitter.com/xM5QoDwdM7 — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) October 31, 2023

The Utah product is ranked as the sixth best corner in the NFL with a “82.0” grade.

The Bears drafted Johnson in the second round during the 2020 NFL draft. He has always been a good corner, but he is enjoying a breakout year in the final year of his contract.

He would fit in well on the other side of Marlon Humphrey and would be able to take lead as he continues to age.

It might cost a little more to secure Johnson but according to BR, “It would be worth it to fit it under the cap because he would be a long-term solution at a premium position.”

Star Corner Marlon Humphrey Week-to-Week

The Ravens have been piecing together the cornerback group for most of the season. Behind the veteran Humphrey the Ravens have relied on players like Maulet, Brandon Stephens (who is having a good year), Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin.

Humphrey went down during Week 10, with a non-contact injury to his left leg, against the Cleveland Browns. The fear was a potential season ending injury, but it looks like the Ravens may have dodged a catastrophe according to head coach John Harbaugh.

Coach Harbaugh says Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey are "day to day": pic.twitter.com/KJA1iSYRZx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 13, 2023

“Not long term. I’d say day to day. Hopefully we will get them to Thursday. There’s a chance, we will see where we are at.” That is how Harbaugh described the injury to Humphrey.

The Ravens play the Cincinatti Bengals on Thursday Night Football, November 16. It is a quick turnaround from their Week 10 matchup, so Humphrey’s status is very much in doubt.

If he is not able to go the addition of a player like Callahan would be a critical depth piece to a shallow unit.