Ravens ‘Were In On’ Trade for Former No. 2 Pick

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t shakeup their roster before the 2023 NFL trade deadline, even though they “were in on” a potential deal for former No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young.

As Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic put it, “the Ravens were in on Young, yet, for whatever reason, they couldn’t push it over the finish line.” Young eventually moved to the San Francisco 49ers from the Washington Commanders for a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Although Young stayed in the NFC, Zrebiec named a deal for the defensive end as “the only one that would have even made sense for Baltimore.” His thinking is based on individual talent topping X’s and O’s: “The Ravens lead the league in sacks, but the addition of an explosive edge rusher would have allowed them to be less reliant on scheme, stunts and blitzes.”

It’s sound logic based on how often the Ravens are blitzing to create pressure. Young has the traits to be a game-changing pass-rusher, but the Ravens might have dodged a bullet not being able to swing a trade for the 24-year-old.

Ravens Avoided Trade for Player With ‘Bad Habits’

Young’s pedigree as the player selected second overall in 2020 was unrivalled. Yet No. 99 rarely lived up to the hype for the Commanders.

There were many complaints about how he played the game, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver: “Young, according to several Washington coaches and other organizational sources, was viewed as an undisciplined player who developed bad habits such as deviating from assignments in an effort to make splash plays.”

Aside from what he did or didn’t produce on the field, “there was also concern, multiple sources said, about Young’s long-term durability after he suffered not only a torn ACL but also a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee in 2021,” according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Yet for all the doubts about his ability to stay healthy and play within a system, Young was producing for the Commanders this season. Numbers from Pro Football Focus put his pass rush stats among the league’s best.

Chase Young this season: – 35 pressures (4th)

– 24 hurries (6th)

– 5.0 sacks

– 20.4% win rate pic.twitter.com/mm7DsbJ8f6 — PFF (@PFF) October 28, 2023

Those numbers were surely worthy of a third-round pick. Perhaps the Ravens felt otherwise because two more dependable veterans are performing consistently.

Jadeveon Clowney a Consistent, Disruptive Force

Signing Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy in free agency has given Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald two proven pass-rushers. They are both playing up to the billing, combining for 6.5 sacks.

Clowney logged two of his 3.5 quarterback takedowns against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. One of those sacks showcased Clowney’s intelligent and versatile use of hands, with Aaron Day of DLineVids citing the need to “Have a ‘Plan B’ rush!”

Counter Club/Swim sack by Jadeveon Clowney. Beats the blocker inside & gets to the QB. Have a “Plan B” rush! #passrush #ravensflock pic.twitter.com/rs7HwabF1o — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 16, 2023

Clowney’s been making plays like this all season, but he’s still not finished enough pressures with sacks. It’s a common complaint about the ex-first overall pick in the 2014 draft, who has never recorded double-digit sacks in a single season.

The 30-year-old’s lack of elite sack numbers strengthens the case for why the Ravens should’ve forced through a trade for Young. Appearances can be deceptive though.

Clowney is relentless and versatile, qualities making him ideal for a scheme based on creative pressure. That’s what Macdonald is running this season, but veterans like Van Noy are still winning one-on-one matchups.

Van Noy bossed the Detroit Lions in Week 7, particularly on these two plays highlighted by Ryan Mink of Ravens.com.

Kyle Van Noy shows off the power (sack) and quickness (tackle for no gain). pic.twitter.com/Ur8moZJeDg — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 24, 2023

Using savvy, roving pass-rushers like Clowney and Van Noy in a flexible package of blitzes has made the Ravens unpredictable for offenses. Teams can’t slide their protection to one player or double another without leaving a free rush lane for somebody else.

It’s why the Ravens were right to pass on any trade for an edge-rusher that didn’t meet their ideal asking price.