Ravens RB Dalvin Cook Calls Coming to Baltimore ‘No-Brainer’

The Baltimore Ravens welcomed a new addition to the team in running back Dalvin Cook. Cook was signed after he cleared waivers on Thursday, January 4, with the hopes he could be a dynamic weapon in the playoffs.

Cook is currently a member of the Ravens’ practice squad but has been participating in practices and appears to be getting acclimated for the playoff run.

Speaking on Thursday, January 11, Cook talked about his decision to come to Baltimore saying, “It was a no-brainer for me.”

The RB said there were other opportunities for him, but it seems the relationships with current Ravens influenced his decision. “I couldn’t pass up playing with L[amar Jackson], those guys, Snoop [Tyler Huntley], Zay [Flowers]. I am close with all those guys,” Cook said.

Cook joined the New York Jets in August and had a disappointing season in New York, so he is thrilled to now get a chance to play for a contender.

He commented, “Get the opportunity to play with my guys, man it opened up and I’m right here.”

The veteran RB appreciates the fact that he is joining the team late in the season when much of the work has already been completed. He told media, “I’m going to work my tail off. Every opportunity that come my way I’m going to give it my all for these guys.”

Dalvin Cook Wants to Prove He Still Has Gas in the Tank

Cook is hopeful he can help the Ravens reach their goal of achieving a Super Bowl, but he also wants to prove that he still is a top running back.

Cook’s disappointing season with the Jets resulted in only 67 rushes for 214 rush yards and zero touchdowns. All of these numbers are career lows for the 7-year vet.

“I don’t listen to the naysayers man. I block the noise. My legs still here. I’m still me, I’m still Dalvin,” he told reporters. Cook will have fresh legs coming to Baltimore, as he only reached double digit touches three times this season.

Cook only averaged 3.2 yards per carry, but he is upgrading from the Jets offensive line to a better unit in the Ravens offensive line. Furthermore, the Jets had superstar RB Breece Hall who regained form quickly, which limited Cook’s role even further.

Prior to this season, Cook had four straight 1,000-yard rushing yard seasons and scored 43 touchdowns in that stretch. Additionally, he was a Pro Bowler in those four seasons as well, so Cook brings a lot to the table.

Cook is still a professional and understands he needs to put in the work still stating, “I don’t expect, I’m going to earn my rights.”

Playing With Lamar Jackson Excites Dalvin Cook

Cook mentioned multiple times his excitement at playing with Jackson. He was asked about what he was looking forward to in terms of playing with the superstar QB.

Cook responded, “Just going out there and playing ball man…. I’m just like why can’t I be a part of that.”

“For me, you know knowing how L[amar] is and how he operates, competitor. I want to be in the backfield with someone like that.”

Cook and Jackson are both from South Florida and as Cook says “Just a Florida thing man, Florida water.”

“It’s like we back at home in South Florida playing ball man, so it’s going to be great experience for the both of us,” Cook finished off with.

Ravens’ fans are hoping a dynamic duo of Cook and Jackson will be just what is needed to lead Baltimore to a championship.