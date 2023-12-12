Ex-Raven Signs With Raiders After Two-Year Hiatus: Report

Former Baltimore Raven D.J. Fluker is making a comeback to the NFL after he last played a snap during the 2020 season.

On Monday, December 11, BleacherReport’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported, “Comeback complete: Free agent OL DJ Fluker is signing with the [Las Vegas] #Raiders following last week’s workout, his agent @DerykGilmore tells me.”

Fluker last played in the NFL for the Ravens during the 2020 season, where he started eight games. He played 52% of the snaps for the Ravens at the right tackle position.

Fluker bounced around practice squads in 2021 of the Raiders, Dolphins and Jaguars but has not seen official game action since he played for the Ravens.

Comeback complete: Free agent OL DJ Fluker is signing with the #Raiders following last week’s workout, his agent @DerykGilmore tells me. The former 1st-round pick has lost about 50 pounds and is in the best shape of his life. pic.twitter.com/4ba6hqBbtX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 11, 2023

According to Schultz, “DJ Fluker revamped his entire training regimen to incorporate strength training, cardio and clean eating to lose the 50 pounds.”

Fluker has been trying out with a few different teams recently and settled on the Raiders (one of the teams he was on the practice squad for during 2021), thus giving the silver and black some depth at a thin position.

The ability to make a comeback of this nature after a long hiatus highlights the perseverance and drive Fluker has had in himself during the process.

The Raiders play on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, so it remains to be seen if Fluker will be active for the game.

D.J. Fluker Looks to Recapture Early Career Ability

Fluker was drafted by the Chargers (back when they were still San Diego) 11th overall during the 2013 NFL draft. The lineman played four seasons for the bolts, playing predominantly right tackle and right guard.

The Alabama tackle was a solid tackle and iron-man during those seasons and only missed five games during that period.

UPDATE: Former Los Angeles #Chargers first-round offensive tackle D.J. Fluker has drawn interest from multiple #NFL teams and they would like to work him out after his recent workout at the Alabama Pro Day, source says. @DJTheWarrior76 is expected to have a workout “sometime in… pic.twitter.com/KIaYQ8vRba — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 3, 2023

The Chargers exercised his fifth-year option during the 2016 season, but he became a cap-casualty during the off-season. The Chargers released him in March of 2017.

Fluker then bounced between the New York Giants (2017) and the Seattle Seahawks (2018-2019). He finally landed with the Ravens as his last stop.

The massive tackle played all 16 games (including two playoff games) for the Ravens during the 2020 season and was an important depth piece for the purple and black.

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing OL DJ Fluker. pic.twitter.com/l37Tu6itQW — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 11, 2023

Based on the report of a 50-pounds loss, the tackle is around the 300-pounds mark at this point. Fluker is 32-years-old, and while his legs should be fresh after not playing for a couple season it’s still a remarkable comeback.

If the former first-rounder can get onto the field for the Raiders, he will still be able to provide valuable experience and depth for a team that could use some stability.

Ronnie Stanley Has Best Game of His Season

One of the players Fluker filled in for while a Raven was Ronnie Stanley (Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2020).

Stanley has been the subject of critic and fan ire this season for his below-average play at the tackle position. The hope was that the bye week would give him a little extra time to reset and rest.

It appears the bye was exactly what Stanley needed to turn around his play. Stanley responded with what was possibly his best game of the season during the Week 14, 37-31, win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Ronnie Stanley in pass protection vs. the Rams 44 pass-blocking snaps

1 pressure allowed

0 sacks allowed 📈 pic.twitter.com/3isRPqbM5m — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) December 11, 2023

According to PFF BAL Ravens, Stanley only allowed a “single pressure during the game out of 44 pass-blocking snaps.”

The Ravens were rotating linemen during the game, and according to Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic, “Harbaugh said rotating the OL was partly due to making sure Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses were fresh late in the game. Said it was OL coach Joe D’Alessandris’ idea. Felt like the plan worked.”

It will be interesting to see if this is the path the Ravens choose going forward but for one game it seemed to work well.