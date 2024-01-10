Ravens Advised to Replace Free Agent Jadeveon Clowney With Bargain Texans Edge

The not-so small matter of winning a Super Bowl is still ahead of the 2023 Baltimore Ravens, and Jadeveon Clowney will help with that. He’s a free agent after this season, though, along with fellow Ravens’ pass-rusher Kyle Van Noy, a problem Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard could solve.

Greenard is the choice of Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He thinks the Texans’ sack leader this season is an ideal alternative to Clowney: “The 26-year-old exploded with 12.5 sacks but only has 23 in four years. He’s strong against the run, which would make him a fitting replacement for Clowney.”

Another plus point for Greenard is cost, according to Ballentine: “Finding the money for one of the top-tier edge-rushers on the market could be a challenge, but Jonathan Greenard should come in under that price point.”

That’s a strong argument, even though the Ravens could have more to spend than the $882,714 Spotrac.com projects the franchise to have under the salary cap. No matter how much cap room they have, the Ravens should strongly consider a pass-rusher as productive as Greenard, who cost just $1,368,695 this season.

Jonathan Greenard a Bargain the Ravens Can’t Ignore

Although Greenard’s sack totals have been erratic, he’s generally produced when he’s played regularly. Like when he managed 12 starts and eight sacks in 2021.

He appeared in only eight games a year later, but Greenard has returned with a vengeance this season. Registering 32 pressures and nine hurries offers ample proof of Greenard’s skill rushing the passer.

Greenard has taken over games at times, like when he generated seven pressures against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, per Next Gen Stats.

Jonathan Greenard, Jerry Hughes, and Will Anderson each generated 7 pressures in the Texans' 20-13 victory over the Saints. The Texans have recorded the 2nd-highest pressure rate (41.9%) this season despite having the 2nd-lowest sack rate (3.8%).#NOvsHOU | #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/Iiab2QGT2f — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 15, 2023

He’s also posted four games with multiple sacks. Those games helped Greenard boost his stock ahead of free agency, something noted by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus.

Spielberger detailed how “Greenard’s 8.8% run-stop win rate over the past two seasons ranks seventh out of 75 qualifying edge defenders, and his 27 defensive stops in 2023 are tied for the eighth most among edge defenders.”

Many of Greenard’s run stuffs are made through hustle. One of the best examples came against the Saints, per Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Jonathan Greenard with the backside pursuit. Works flat down the LOS & makes the tackle. Effort will never betray you! #stoptherun #wearetexans pic.twitter.com/h5RYVoCD5w — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 19, 2023

Plays like these make Greenard a worthy replacement for Clowney if the Ravens have to make a change this offseason.

Ravens Should Try and Bring Jadeveon Clowney Back

Clowney’s impact has been significant since he signed a one-year deal last August. It’s extended beyond being a veteran leader, with the 30-year-old recording 9.5 sacks and making nine tackles for loss.

He’s always been a force against the run, but Clowney has upped his game putting pressure on the pocket. No. 24’s been dominant at times, like for this prolific performance against the Tennessee Titans, highlighted by Pro Football Focus.

Jadeveon Clowney turned back the clock in Week 6: ⏳ 85.9 pass rushing grade

⏳ 9 pressures (1st)

⏳ 2 sacks

⏳ 45.0% pressure percentage (1st) pic.twitter.com/qURulBJ3E4 — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2023

As good as Clowney’e been, he’s also gotten able support from Van Noy. The 32-year-old has notched a career-best nine sacks in just 14 games.

Both Van Noy and Clowney have played their way to improved terms if they’re going to be back with the Ravens next season. General manager Eric DeCosta might not have the money to hand contracts to both, although the Ravens could get a boost worth “$5.113M,” per Russell Street Report’s Brian McFarland.

Barring some yet reported Cap maneuvers, the Ravens will finish the 2023 regular season with around $5.113M in excess 2023 Cap space. They will carry over that amount onto the 2024 Cap, increasing their 2024 Cap space by that amount. — Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) January 10, 2024

Even the extra cash won’t be enough to afford Clowney and Van Noy. Not when there are other key free agents like defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

If it comes down to a choice, the Ravens should make an approach to Clowney first, then see if they need to afford Greenard.