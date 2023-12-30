Ravens’ $15 Million Star Aiming for End of Season Contract Bonuses

There are only two weeks left in the season and the Baltimore Ravens are competing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, WR Odell Beckham Jr. is aiming for a higher payday prior to the end of the season.

Bleacher Report’s Erin Walsh reported on the contract bonuses that players are aiming to hit in the final stretch of the season. Beckham is one of the players that is close to hitting escalators that would add serious money to his deal.

Beckham would receive, “$250,000 for three touchdowns. Will jump to $500,000 for five touchdowns and $750,000 for seven touchdowns,” Walsh describes.

Odell Beckham Jr. gives off serious Mark Ingram vibes for the Ravens Veteran culture setter and vibe enhancer who can also give you a highlight pic.twitter.com/nkI8Yps4dK — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 27, 2023

Beckham currently has three touchdowns on the season and hit the first mark against the Los Angeles Rams. While the seven touchdowns are most likely out of reach with only two games remaining, the five touchdowns are still doable.

Beckham’s other incentive that Walsh writes about involves, “$250,000 for 34 catches. Can rise up to $750,000 for 50 catches.” Becham is currently at 34 catches on the season, which he reached against the San Francisco 49ers.

Beckham needs 16 catches to hit his escalator, but considering his season high in catches is five it’s unlikely he will pull in that many passes.

Additionally, Beckham will be going up against tough defenses with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers in the final two weeks. In his first meeting with the Steelers, Beckham only was able to put up two catches for 13 yards.

Jadaveon Clowney Also Looking For Contract Bonus

According to Walsh, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also in line to hit some of his contract bonuses. He would receive “$1 million for $8.5 sacks. Rises to $1.75 million with nine sacks,” Walsh explains.

Clowney hit the 8.5 sack number against the 49ers during Week 16 and is only 0.5 sack off from adding another $1.75 million.

Jadeveon Clowney has 8.5 sacks this season and could have so many more. He could've had 3 vs. the 49ers. Clowney is 1.5 sacks away from reaching double digits for the first time in his career … in Year 10. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Fgo6m3OYMO — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 26, 2023

The veteran signed with the Ravens on a one-year, $2.5 million contract in the 2023 offseason, so hitting these numbers would more than double his season earnings. Clowney will not have an easy time in the Ravens’ last two games achieving this number.

The Dolphins and Steelers are two of the stingiest teams in terms of allowing sacks, only allowing 27 and 32 respectively. Clowney was unable to record a sack in the Week 5 meeting with the Steelers.

Clowney will also be playing for, “$1 million if he plays 60 percent of snaps. Can reach up to $1.75 million if he plays 70 percent of snaps,” Wash writes. He is currently at 57% of the snaps, so it will be extremely difficult to raise that number up with only two games remaining.

Clowney and Beckham Both Set to Hit Free Agency

Both Clowney and Beckham were brought in on one-year deals and will be hitting free agency after the season ends. Both have shown flashes of explosiveness and the ability to be valuable veterans for a competitive team.

Pro Football Focus has Clowney ranked as their No.40 free agent and Beckham as No. 69.

Beckham has a Super Bowl ring already and this year was a prove-it season to everyone that he still can play after sitting out all of last season.

Eric DeCosta’s patience in the edge market was risky. But for 3.8M in cap hits, he bought: 109 pressures (16 sacks, 12 QBH and 81 hurries). Master class of playing the market to sign Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy who have fit Mike MacDonald’s scheme like a glove. pic.twitter.com/1Ax5boBFop — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) December 28, 2023

Spotrac’s market value tool estimates that Beckham is worth one-year for $12.9 million. He has provided veteran leadership to the wide receiver corps and should be brought back if the two sides can agree.

Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 and has bounced between teams for most of his career. After a difficult four-year stretch for the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns, it appears he may have found his ability again.

The veteran is only 1.o sack away from his career high, and 1.5 sacks away from reaching double digits for the first time. PFF projects the DE to receive a one-year, $9 million contract next season.