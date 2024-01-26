Ravens vs. Chargers Will Be a Brotherly Face Off in 2024

The Harbaugh family has had a fortuitous start to their 2024 so far. The Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will be playing in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28, against the Kansas City Chiefs, while his brother Jim Harbaugh has won the College Football National Championship with Michigan and now accepted the head coaching position of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jim will be taking over an underachieving Chargers team, which ESPN insider Adam Schefter points out, “Are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens next season at SoFi Stadium, which now officially will be a matchup between John and Jim Harbaugh.”

John was asked about his brother coming back to the NFL on Thursday, January 25, and responded, “My thoughts are we play them next year.” Harbaugh continued by saying, “We’re looking forward to all of it.”

“We play them next year.” Harbs on his brother Jim, accepting the HC position with the Los Angeles Chargers: pic.twitter.com/EkVSv6y64G — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 25, 2024

The Brothers have coached against one another before. Back when Jim was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers they faced off three times between 2011 and 2014.

The three faceoffs included a matchup in the Super Bowl in 2012 where the Ravens came out on top 34-31. In fact, John has never lost to his brother and has a perfect 3-0 record against Jim.

Harbaugh went on to say, “Very happy for him, proud of him, excited for him and excited for his family.”

Chargers Hoping to Bring in Jim Harbaugh Magic

The Chargers need an injection into their team following a disaster of a season in 2023. The core of this team is very talented unlike their 5-12 record this season suggests.

After coming in last place in the AFC West, they moved on from head coach Brandon Staley after what felt like repetitive disappointing seasons.

The Chargers have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert and have provided weapons around the young QB like WRs Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston. Furthermore, Harbaugh will also have the luxury of the 5th overall pick in the draft at his disposal to kick start any changes he wants to make.

Jim Harbaugh played for and will now coach TWO of his former teams 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e0tG7o7ucP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2024

As the 49ers coach, Harbaugh complied 44 wins, 19 losses and 1 tie in four seasons. Three of the four seasons ended with trips to the playoffs with Harbaugh at the helm.

In all three of his playoff trips Harbaugh made it at least to the NFC Championship (2011, 2012 and 2013). However, he only was able to make it to the Super Bowl one time, which did not go his way.

After leaving the 49ers he took over a downward trending Michigan team and turned the program around. The past three seasons Michigan has played in the College Football Playoff and finally brought a national title back to Ann Arbor.

Brother John finished his thoughts by saying, “I’ll say this, the Chargers got themselves one great coach.”

Will John Require Jim to Wear Ravens Colors at AFC Championship

When Michigan was playing in the title game John showed up in Michigan gear to support his brother and cheer him on as he captured the title.

John was asked if he thought Jim might return the favor this weekend against the Chiefs. John responded, “I actually thought about that. Will Jim be wearing Ravens gear if he comes in for the game this weekend?”

Harbs might require Jim to wear Ravens gear if he attends the AFC Championship game 😂 pic.twitter.com/HACnbXHCkG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 25, 2024

Jim smiled and said, “I don’t know the answer to that. We may have to require it perhaps.”

The Ravens X account captioned the clip, “Harbs might require Jim to wear Ravens gear if he attends the AFC Championship game.”

It would be funny if the new head coach of the Chargers showed up to support a conference rival in their colors.