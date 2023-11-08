John Harbaugh Reveals Ravens’ Plan for Keaton Mitchell

John Harbaugh has inadvertently got a budding star on his hands, after rookie running back Keaton Mitchell broke out for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Amassing 138 yards and a touchdown on the ground was the perfect way for the undrafted free agent to announce himself to the NFL.

Mitchell’s impressive showing against the Seattle Seahawks naturally prompted questions about his workload moving forward. Head coach Harbaugh was at pains to stress the Ravens will continue to rely on a committee approach, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: “I’m sure there’ll be a rotation. Sometimes it’s by certain scheme, sometimes it’s by who’s hot. Sometimes it’s by who’s tired with running backs. It just kind of depends.”

Those may not be welcome words for people hoping to see more of Mitchell in the coming weeks. No. 34 probably expects greater involvement after he boldly claimed there are more performances like the one against the Seahawks still to come.

Yet, Harbaugh is smart to temper expectations for a player who has just nine carries in the pros. The Ravens know a committee approach still serves them well while primary workhorse J.K. Dobbins is on the shelf. He tore his Achilles against the Houston Texans in Week 1, but the Ravens have picked up the slack thanks to Mitchell and incumbents Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

A three-headed backfield monster is still the most effective way for the Ravens to move the ball on the ground. Unless Mitchell continues to make the plays he made against the Seahawks and forces Harbaugh’s hand.

Keaton Mitchell Must Make Most of Next Cameo

Mitchell’s breakout day was inspired by what NFL Network’s Brian Balindger identified as “4.37, 40” speed.

Baldinger also described how Mitchell “just slithers” through gaps and away from would-be tackles. This combination of speed and shiftiness makes the 21-year-old a potential nightmare for every defense he faces.

Yet, those same qualities also reveal why Mitchell might best serve the Ravens if he continues to be a supporting act, rather than a lead back.

John Harbaugh’s Running Committee is Perfectly Balanced

Mitchell’s emergence has given the Ravens perfect balance on the ground. His game-breaking speed is the ideal complement to the power of Edwards.

The latter is a bruiser between the tackles who has already helped himself to six rushing touchdowns. Most of those scores have occurred at the goal-line, including this three-yarder against the Seahawks.

Five TDs in the last two games for Gus Edwards

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc pic.twitter.com/aliwOt8mKP — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023

Edwards is punishing defenses between the tackles and remains a demon in the red zone and in short-yardage situations. He’s the force to go with the flair Mitchell can provide.

That double act leaves Hill to play the role of third-down specialist. He’s the more versatile back, evidenced by 15 receptions, the most among Ravens’ running backs.

The Hill, Edwards and Mitchell trio gives the Ravens what they need in the rushing department. Especially when quarterback Lamar Jackson’s notable dual-threat skills are added to the mix.

There are other options, though. They include productive veteran Melvin Gordon III, who remains on the team’s practice squad.

This many capable backs to choose from explains why the Ravens didn’t trade for a marquee back like Derrick Henry before the deadline on Tuesday, October 31. It also explains why Harbaugh isn’t ready to anoint a RB1 just yet, despite Mitchell catching the eye.

The committee approach worked a treat the last time the Ravens faced Week 10’s opponents the Cleveland Browns. Jackson rushed for two scores, while Edwards, Hill and Gordon combined for 102 yards against one of the league’s best defenses to spark a 28-3 win in Week 4.

Mitchell’s involvement should boost the latter number.