Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Sends Strong Message to Team After Loss to Browns

The Baltimore Ravens had a chance in Week 10 to take the division by the reigns and never look back. Instead, they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Browns that has fans pulling their hair out.

Coach John Harbaugh was visibly frustrated in his post-game press conference telling media, “We did not play well enough. We did not play the kind of winning football that we need to play to win a game like that.”

The Ravens appeared like they might run away with this game, when safety Kyle Hamilton picked off quarterback Deshaun Watson on the second play of the game and took it to the house for a touchdown.

The defense was clicking on all cylinders as Watson started off 1 of 9 passing and had no answers for the Ravens defense. Yet, the Browns hung around and in the second half made the adjustments needed. It appeared as if Ravens just could not stop them in the second half.

The Ravens lost on a gut-wrenching game-ending field goal. The Browns were able to march down the field effortlessly to set up the kick.

Harbaugh did not point blame at one phase or play, rather his frustration was pointed at “all three phases and the coaching staff.”

The division is now a lot tighter, as the Pittsburgh Steelers won their game today. The Ravens still sit atop at 7-3, but the Steelers and Browns are closing in at 6-3 each.

Ravens Lose Two Key Players in Loss

If the loss to a division rival was not bad enough, the Ravens may have lost one of their best defenders and a starting tackle.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down with a non-contact injury during the game. The star corner was seen holding his left leg as he was going down. Non-contact is never a good sign and can usually mean a season ending type injury.

The Ravens are already shallow at the corner position, so they can ill-afford to lose Humphrey for an extended period of time.

An even slower motion replay of Marlon Humphrey’s non-contact injury Looks like he grabs the back of his lower leg after going down pic.twitter.com/kSL8Jl9JC3 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 12, 2023

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley also left mid-game with a knee injury. He was initially designated as questionable to return but was unable to return to game action.

Harbaugh gave a very short update on both players saying, “I don’t have any updates right now.”

The game appeared to shift in the second half once both players went out. Both offensively and defensively the Ravens could not get into a rhythm.

Fans will need to wait until later tonight or Monday, November 13, to see how long the Ravens may be without two key pieces.

Quick Turnaround for Frustrated Ravens

Unfortunately, or fortunately depending on who you ask, the Ravens do not have time to stew on what went wrong today. They play the Cincinatti Bengals Thursday, November 16, on Thursday Night Football.

The Ravens spoke at length last week about being focused on the Browns, but also that they understood they had two key games in five days.

Harbaugh at the end of his opening remarks told media, “We’ve got to bounce back and play our best football on Thursday night.”

"We've got to bounce back and play our best football on Thursday night." pic.twitter.com/S6ioru9ttW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 12, 2023

The leaders of the team, and the coaching staff, will need to make sure that the team does not spiral due to this loss. They need to get everyone on the same page ahead of the Week 11 matchup instead of ruminating on today’s loss.

The Bengals are also coming off a difficult loss, so both teams will be looking to right the ship and get back on track.

Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4 give the Ravens a 63% chance of victory over the Bengals, with a 4-point expected win margin.