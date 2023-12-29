Ravens’ John Harbaugh Offers Glimmer of Hope About All-Pro Mark Andrews

Fans received some positive news from Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday, December 27, about All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.

Harbaugh, speaking to the media, said, “I’ve heard of no setbacks, I think he’s on schedule as far as I have heard. Maybe a little ahead of schedule.”

Andrews went down with a severe ankle and leg injury after a hip-drop tackle by Cincinnati Bengals LB Logan Wilson in Week 11. The Ravens placed the tight end on injured reserve November 25, but left the door open for a return during the playoffs.

Harbaugh went on to say, “I’ve seen him in there working and he’s in great spirts. You know we are hopeful.”

Coach Harbaugh on TE Mark Andrews: pic.twitter.com/WQ9SRuF1PW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 27, 2023

Andrews is a 3-time Pro-Bowler and an All-Pro at the tight end position. He also has been quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s favorite target for both of their careers.

The Ravens would love to add him back to the starting lineup, but they need to make it far enough for that to happen. “Our job is to get to that point. That’s our job, to get to the point where we are still playing when he comes back,” Harbaugh said.

Andrews’ ability on the field is only part of value his return would bring. The leadership to his team and respect of his teammates is incalculable for a run at a Super Bowl.

Ravens Tight Ends Have Stepped Up Without Mark Andrews

When Andrews went down after the victory over the Bengals the concern was how Baltimore would fill his shoes at the position. Rumors like adding veteran Zach Ertz were floated around, but the Ravens decided to stand pat with their options in-house.

Isaiah Likely has exceled with the opportunity to take over the starting job and Charlie Kolar has provided some key catchups as the backup.

In the four games since Andrews’ injury, Likely has 17 catches, 249 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. The second-year player is only 35 yards away from what he produced his rookie year.

Likely is up to a 44% snap count on the season and has had some big moments for the Ravens including an acrobatic catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars that was worthy of a highlight reel.

The Ravens have gone 4-0 since the Andrews injury with impressive wins over the Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson has stepped up without his favorite target and has seamlessly integrated Likely into the offense. Wide receivers Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. have also stepped up in Andrews’ absence.

While Andrews returning would be a boost to the team, Likely and the rest of the receiving corps are playing inspired football and will be a nightmare for defenses to contend with.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers Misses Practice Again

The rookie Flowers again missed practice on Thursday, December 28, putting his status in jeopardy for the Week 17 showdown against the Miami Dolphins. Flowers has yet to practice this week due to a calf injury.

Flowers leads the team with 74 catches and 752 yards, so not having him in a game for the No. 1 seed would be less than ideal. The Dolphins may be down a star wide receiver though, as Jaylen Waddle is unlikely to suit up according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

On the positive side, safety Kyle Hamilton returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday, December 28, after being listed as not practicing for Wednesday, December 27.

Hamilton was named as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week and is dealing with the knee injury he suffered against the 49ers.

With the threat of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill roaming the field, the Ravens could use the star safety on the back end.

Additionally, offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler returned to practice in a limited fashion providing some relief to Ravens’ coaches and fans. Zeitler has been one of the more consistent members of the line, so QB Jackson will be happy to see him out there.