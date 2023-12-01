ESPN Insider Says Ravens Attempted Signing Star Defensive Tackle Prior to Season

The Baltimore Ravens will need to get creative with the cap this off-season as they have a total of 23 free agents from their own team that need to be addressed.

One of those free against is star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who is having a breakout year. Consequently, it appears the Ravens tried getting ahead of this by attempting to sign the DT before the season started.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on his podcast, “Baltimore put on a press to sign him this summer.” Schefter mentions multiple times that Madubuike “bet on himself” and he is right.

The fourth-year player is having a breakout season many believe is going to earn him a giant pay-day in the offseason.

Justin Madubuike is about to make so much money as a free agent this offseason https://t.co/iPDeT4xXP9 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2023

The Ravens front office was smart enough to try and get ahead of the contract situation in the summer. Unfortunately, they are now facing a difficult situation.

“If they can’t get him re-signed, they’ll probably have to use their franchise tag on him,” according to Schefter.

Additionally, Schefter points out these are not words that the tackle wants to hear. Madubuike has played himself into a situation where the Ravens can ill-afford to lose such a talent.

Justin Madubuike Bets Big on His Own Breakout

Schefter points out a similar situation where like former quarterback Joe Flacco, Madubuike believed in himself, enough to turn down an extension, for the chance at bigger money.

For those on the outside looking at his career it would certainly be considered a gamble. The Ravens drafted Madubuike in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Through his first three years the Aggie only had 8.5 sacks, 97 combined tackles and 16 quarterback hits in 42 games (2020-2022 seasons).

Madubuike became a fulltime starter in the 2022 season and his numbers began to increase. This increase may have given him the confidence heading into his final season to assume his breakout was coming.

Justin Madubuike stats by season 2020: 19 total tackles, 1 sack

(10 games played) 2021: 36 total tackles, 2 sacks

(15 games played) 2022: 42 total tackles, 5.5 sacks

(17 games played) 2023: 37 total tackles, 10 sacks, 1 FF

(12 games played and counting) Talk about… pic.twitter.com/WUOQjJ8exe — 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙝🦦® (@NewEraZach) November 29, 2023

Madubuike joined Schefter on his podcast and was asked what has been different this year. The humble lineman responded, “Just putting it all together-Its just me developing.”

Schefter points out that Madubuike has had “at least .5 sack in each game since Week 4.” He has been crushing offensive lines this year, and consequently, his own career highs.

Through 12 games this season Madubuike has 10.0 sacks (first Raven since Terrell Suggs to reach this number), 37 combined tackles (five short of his career high) and 21 QB hits (more than his first three years combined).

The DT is likely on his way to a Pro Bowl, and Schefter believes he should even be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

Salary Cap Could Turn This Into Difficult Situation For Ravens

The Ravens will be facing tough choices heading into the 2024 offseason. Of their 23 free agents, about 1/3 of them play a key role on the team.

On the defensive side of the ball the Ravens have other stars they need to figure out contracts for. This includes Jadaveon Clowney, Patrick Queen and Geno Stone, all who are having Pro Bowl type years themselves.

Spotrac’s market value tool estimates that Madubuike could be in line for a 3-year, $18.4 million contract this offseason. That would place him ninth in terms of defensive tackles contracts.

They are currently only projected to have about $12.8 million available in 2024 but there are potential moves to create more.

🟣 Justin Madubuike's projected contract value: $18.5 million annually

⚫️ Patrick Queen's projected contract value: $16.9 million annually

🟣 Ronnie Stanley's 2024 cap hit: $26.2 million As the Ravens push for the playoffs, an intriguing offseason looms.https://t.co/udzc3WZTRN — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 1, 2023

If the Ravens cannot work out a contract with Madubuike they could, as Schefter mentioned, use the franchise tag.

However, the tag presents its own problems like alienating players, and it still costs a substantial amount. The 2023 amount for defensive tackles was $18,937,000.

The front office will be working overtime make the math work out, but they cannot afford to lose a player like Madubuike entering his prime.