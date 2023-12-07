Ex-Ravens RB Kenyan Drake Claps Back at ‘Delusional’ Baltimore Fans

It appears there may still be some animosity between fans of the Baltimore Ravens and former running back Kenyan Drake.

Kevin Oestreicher posted a screenshot (Drake put his profile on private) of Drake’s tweet on Tuesday, November 5, “i fumbled in the 1st quarter of that colts game. 2nd drive of the game. after a 25 yard catch and run. i love yall but y’all delusional ass ravens fans that keep saying i lost that game can kiss my a**.”

Ravens’ fans have hooked on to those last three words, as well as being called delusional, that Drake tweeted and have been bombarding Drake on X (formerly Twitter) since. Drake had to turn his account on private to stop the barrage he was receiving from the flock.

Former Ravens RB Kenyan Drake weighs in on key Week 3 fumble vs. Colts Drake has caught heat from Baltimore fans due to gloating over beating the Ravens as a member of the Browns pic.twitter.com/AA0xR2Ido2 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 6, 2023

One user wrote, “Ravens fans made Kenyan Drake private his account this why you don’t play with us like that.”

Drake was brought in during the 2022 season and started five games for the Ravens. He returned in 2023, but only was active for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, where he lost the aforementioned fumble, and Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns failing to record a snap.

The Ravens lost against the Colts 22-19 in Week 3, and fans have focused on the fumble as the turning point of the game.

Great effort here by rookie JuJu Brents to force a fumble by Kenyan Drake. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/6Fvivuwpgr — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) September 24, 2023

He was then relegated back to the practice squad for the following two games before being cut prior to Week 7.

Kenyan Drake Signs With Green Bay Packers Practice Squad

On Tuesday, November 5, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted that Drake signed with the Green Bay Packers practice squad. The Packers running back room has struggled to stay healthy this season.

Starter Aaron Jones has suffered multiple injuries this season forcing him to miss time. Meanwhile, backup AJ Dillon has been banged up throughout the season as well.

The Packers released James Robinson from the practice squad, who has also bounced around this season, to make room for Drake.

The #Packers officially signed veteran RB Kenyan Drake to the practice squad and released RB James Robinson from the practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2023

With Jones injured, Dillon has taken over the starting spot and Patrick Taylor backed him up in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Drake spoke with CBS Sports’ NFL insider Josina Anderson about his new team, “I could feel the energy around the building today. It was legendary, and you can feel the legacy and bright future they have. I’m excited to get to work to help them take that next step towards the ultimate goal.”

Drake was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL draft. He was a decent RB with the Dolphins but had his best year in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals putting up 955 rushing yards.

Drake played 12 games with the Ravens last year, starting five, and was a serviceable fill in with 482 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Browns cut veteran RB Kenyan Drake. Signed RB John Kelly to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/wjskfz2JUF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 28, 2023

He has not been able to catch on with a team this season and the 29-year-old running back might not get another chance. After the Ravens cut him, he briefly joined up with the Browns, but was cut by them on November 28.

Keaton Mitchell May Take on Larger Workload

Part of the reason for releasing Drake was the emergence of rookie running back Keaton Mitchell. The rookie has been on role since his Week 9 breakout performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

His role has grown every week, and it appeared that he was the primary back against the Los Angeles Chargers prior to the bye week.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken speaking to the media on November 27, said, “He’s only going to continue to get better with reps.”

"@_KeatonMitchell's only going to continue to get better with reps." pic.twitter.com/7hbWzt1naY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 27, 2023

Monken continued talking about him needing reps. “Especially in terms of the pass protection, some of the detail things. Handing the ball off to him is the least of that,” he states.

It does not appear the Ravens are concerned about his ability to carry the rock, rather Monken is just looking for him to get more comfortable with the other key parts of being an NFL running back.

FEED KEATON MITCHELL 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/1O25Py51v1 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 28, 2023

Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams will be a good test for the rookie coming out of the bye week. The forecasts are projecting bad weather game up against a front that contains superstar Aaron Donald.

If Mitchell can do the “detail” things that Monken talks about plus still show the explosivity we have seen, then the rookie make take a stranglehold on the starting job from Gus Edwards.