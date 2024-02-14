Ravens Tipped to Draft ‘Younger Version of Kevin Zeitler’ in Round 1

Reinforcing an offensive line with several pending free agents and ageing starters is a priority for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. One of those free agents is guard Kevin Zeitler, but the Ravens can select a “younger version” of the 33-year-old by taking Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL draft.

Beebe is the 30th-overall pick made by NFL.com’s Chad Reuter in his latest mock draft. Reuter noted that “Beebe will have to prove his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the Ravens could see him as a younger version of Kevin Zeitler, who is headed for free agency.”

Youth isn’t the only thing to recommend Beebe. His versatility should also appeal, according to Reuter: “There are not many college linemen who can switch between both tackle spots and left guard in the same game, which is something Beebe did multiple times last season.”

Being able to play multiple spots will be an asset for the Ravens. Especially when Zeitler’s fellow starting guard John Simpson is also a free agent, while right tackle Morgan Moses is 32.

Cooper Beebe Makes Sense for Ravens in Round 1

Mobile and powerful guards remain the bedrock of Baltimore’s offense. The Ravens still led the league in rushing last season, with Zeitler and Simpson playing key roles.

Team scouts looking at Beebe will see a lineman ESPN’s Jordan Reid aptly described as “sturdy, physical and dependable.”

Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe (6-3 1/4, 331) was as advertised in his final game lastnight vs. NC State. Potential to be a plug-and-play starter at guard on the next level. Sturdy, physical and dependable. pic.twitter.com/rBTkLcGs3X — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 29, 2023

Beebe’s playing profile fits a power-based running game. One still tethered to gap concepts, counters and pin-and-pull plays.

These highlights from Ben Fennell of NFL on CBS show how punishing Beebe can be whenever he pulls into space.

Blocks like this helped the Kansas State Wildcats amass 2,653 yards on the ground. These plays also make Beebe a sensible pick for the Ravens as a natural successor to Zeitler.

Kevin Zeitler’s Future Not the Only Issue Along Ravens’ Line

Aside from Zeitler and Simpson being set to enter the market, the Ravens have concerns about Moses and 29-year-old left tackle Ronnie Stanley. They both “bring age and injury concerns — and at least one, if not both, could be salary-cap casualties,” according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Even though Zrebiec noted “the cupboard isn’t bare,” he did point out the Ravens “could use another starting-caliber guard.”

Zeitler and Simpson filled the role admirably during the 2023 campaign. Simpson was prolific making “big-time blocks,” according to PFF BAL Ravens.

Zeitler was just as effective. The veteran allowed just 19 pressures and two sacks on 574 pass-blocking snaps from right guard, per Pro Football Focus.

One of Zeitler’s best plays came against 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. Zeitler engaged Donald well initially, but he was soon beaten by the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Fortunately, Zeitler kept on the move and continued to track Donald to prevent a sure sack, per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

If Kevin Zeitler doesn't stay active and make this block on Aaron Donald, the Ravens are facing a 2nd-and-22 instead of 2nd-and-1 on their late fourth-quarter comeback drive. pic.twitter.com/Xl6PylV8VY — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 13, 2023

The Ravens don’t have the space under the salary cap to adequately replace quality starters like Zeitler and Simpson. A better option is to look to the draft for long-term help.

That strategy worked when general manager Eric DeCosta selected Tyler Linderbaum 25th overall in 2022. Linderbaum has since become one of the best centers in the game.

Repeating the trick with Beebe would be quite the coup for the Ravens and make it easier to let Zeitler and Simpson walk in free agency.