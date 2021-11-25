Ravens’ Kevin Zeitler Makes Touching Gesture to Victims of Waukesha Parade

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Kevin Zeitler announced that he and his wife, Sarah, would assist with medical and funeral expenses resulting from the Waukesha parade crash, which claimed the lives of six people and injured more than 60 others, per Heavy’s Jessica McBride.

Zeitler posted the following message on Twitter:

In light of the recent tragic events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21st, 2021, we want our community to know that we see them, love them, and we’re here for them. Our primary goal is to have the focus remain on the families who were directly impacted by last weekend’s tragedy and to help make sure any financial burdens are taken care of. We feel that the best way to help the affected families is to assist with funeral and medical expenses by donating to the fund which was set up by United Way and Waukesha County Community Foundation. Together, we are #Waukesh Strong. With Love, Kevin & Sarah Zeitler

Zeitler also posted the link to the United for Waukesha Community Fund so his followers could donate as well.

The 10-year veteran was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He attended the holiday parade every year growing up, and often returns to Waukesha to train, per Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

He tweeted an emotional reaction to the initial news of the crash on Sunday:

Just landed back in Baltimore and now seeing the horrifying videos and images from my hometown Waukesha WI. I attended that parade every year growing up and can’t fathom this happening. My prayers are with those affected and the responders

Zeitler joined fellow Waukesha natives and former Wisconsin Badgers Joe Schobert and Derek Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who posted the same message on their social media accounts last night.

Zeitler Thriving in Baltimore

Zeitler arrived in Baltimore as a free agent this past offseason, signing a three-year, $22 million deal in March, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, including $16 million guaranteed.

He’s started every game at right guard for the Ravens this season, playing 97% of the team’s offensive snaps overall. According to ESPN, he’s been one of the best right guards in the NFL in 2021, with a 74% run block win rate that ranks eighth among all guards. He’s been even better in pass protection, with a 96% pass block win rate that ranks fifth among all guards. Pro Football Focus ranks Zeitler first among all offensive guards with a 98.8% pass block efficiency rate, indicating that he’s excelled since becoming a Raven.

Marshal Yanda Set to Return to Baltimore

Zeitler has brought stability to the right guard position in Baltimore that has been missing since the retirement of seven-time All-Pro Marshal Yanda in 2020.

Yanda is making his first official return to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore as the Ravens Legend of the Game for this Sunday night’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns. He’ll be introduced to the crowd just before kickoff, according to an official team press release.

The Ravens will also be giving out PixMob LED Wristbands for stadium-wide light shows throughout Sunday’s primetime game.