LOOK: Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton Compared to Victor Wembanyama for Acrobatic INT

The Baltimore Ravens jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, thanks to a Kyle Hamilton pick-6, before suffering a 33-31 gut-wrenching loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

It was such an athletic play, that Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski had some interesting praise about Hamilton. Speaking to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Stefanski told King, “That first pass play, you gotta tip your cap to Kyle Hamilton. He’s like Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] out there playing nickel. You gotta just say ‘All right, let’s go start this game over.”

Kevin Stefanski: "You gotta tip your cap to Kyle Hamilton. He's like Victor Wembanyama out there playing nickel." pic.twitter.com/tPITsSFs3d — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 13, 2023

Wembanyama was the 2023 1st overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs this past summer and considered a phenom and generational type prospect. Hamilton was a highly touted first round talent, considered a unicorn type of defender coming out of college.

The Notre Dame product was coming off a safety blitz on the second play of the game, when he tipped a Deshaun Watson pass to himself and walked his way into the endzone.

The play had fans going wild at M&T Bank Stadium and on X (formerly Twitter). “We got in that hole early,” Stefanski told King. However, the Browns were able to pull off the comeback even though they led for zero seconds of the game.

Ravens’ Hamilton is Having a Pro Bowl Season

Hamilton was drafted 14th overall by the Ravens during the 2022 NFL draft. He has grown into a versatile piece of this Ravens’ elite defense.

Through Week 10, Hamilton has 53 combined tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 passes defended, and 3.0 sacks. The interceptions, passes defended, and sacks are all better than his rookie year (Hamilton is on pace to shatter last years combined tackles total).

The interception of Watson showed Hamilton’s athletic talent and natural ability to rush the quarterback. Hamilton is the second-best safety at rushing the quarterback with a “90.2” grade according to Pro Football Focus.

Ravens' highest-graded @PFF players vs. Browns, Week 10: Offense

RB Keaton Mitchell (80.8)

WR Zay Flowers (79.1)

TE Mark Andrews (71.1)

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (70.7) Defense

S Kyle Hamilton (78.0)

DT Travis Jones (76.4)

LB Roquan Smith (75.5)

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (74.8) pic.twitter.com/Cwc9LHznID — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 13, 2023

Hamilton brings a jack-of-all trade type ability to this defense, helping them become the number one ranked defense in the points allowed and number two in yards allowed.

His 3.0 sacks are part of the Ravens league leading 39.0 sacks, which is 8.0 more than the next two teams (Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers).

The Ravens safety unit continues to develop into one of the deepest and most versatile corps across the league. With stars like Hamilton, breakout Geno Stone, and star veteran Marcus Williams the Ravens defense should only get better.

2nd Year Hamilton Taking a Leadership Role

Hamilton spoke to the media following the loss to the Browns and did not mince words about the blown opportunity. “I feel like guys let off the gas a little bit. Not point any fingers at all. Just from top to bottom as [an] organization I feel we could do a better job locking in.”

He gave credit to the Browns but was focused on the defense’s inability to get off the field on key downs.

His criticism extended to himself as well saying, “I’m at fault for that you know, I could have been a little more intense at the same time.”

Don’t think I’ve ever seen a defense look more demoralized after a play than the Ravens defense looked right here. pic.twitter.com/wgiDYLSkXX — Colb (@___Colb___) November 13, 2023

Hamilton’s evolution into a leader of the defense, with Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, and Justin Madubuike could be the difference come playoff time. Turning losses like this into a learning experience is what can separate a good team from the great team.

At the same time, it is important to remember there is a key divisional game against the Cincinatti Bengals and Hamilton seems to understand that saying, “Luckily we got Cincinatti coming in Thursday, change it.”

The Ravens will look to avoid falling out of the division lead with a loss to the Bengals. Hamilton seemed to speak for the team saying, “I feel like we just want to get back out there and make it right.”