Ravens Advised to Add ‘Offensive Playmakers’ to Help Lamar Jackson

The 2024 offseason has arrived for the Baltimore Ravens and their fans, disappointingly early to most, and general manager Eric DeCosta has a tall task ahead of him. The Ravens 17-10 loss in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs exposed the team could use some more dynamic playmakers on the offensive side of the ball to support their quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote an article about the AFC’s top teams and what they need to do to catch the Chiefs. For the Ravens, Knox’s idea is simple, “Find more offensive playmakers.”

The Ravens scored a touchdown on their second drive of the game. Yet, they were unable to put any further points on the board until the 4th quarter when there was 2:38 left in the game.

Knox wrote, “Against Kansas City’s second-ranked defense, Baltimore’s lack of elite playmakers other than Jackson loomed large.”

The game was in reach for the Ravens for most of the night and if it was not for a few mistakes the outcome of the game may have flipped. However, to Knox, “The Ravens remained in the game because their defense held the Chiefs scoreless in the second half. The offense simply couldn’t do its part.”

Jackson did everything he could, he threw, ran and even caught a pass to carry the Ravens to victory. “They just need to be able to put more points on the board against teams like the Chiefs in a must-win game,” Knox wrote.

Ravens’ Current Playmakers Come up Short

Against the Chiefs there were few bright spots besides Jackson. Rookie WR Zay Flowers was only pass catcher with 5 catches, which he turned into 115 receiving yards and a touchdown, yet the rookie made two critical mistakes on the same drive.

According to Knox, “Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and an aging Odell Beckham Jr. were good enough in the regular season but not up to the challenge of going play-for-play against [Patrick] Mahomes and the Chiefs.”

The three receivers combined caught 5 balls for 63 yards, not what you expect from your WR2, WR3, and WR4. The Tight ends did not fare much better with only 4 catches combined.

“Tight end Mark Andrews—who made his way back from a mid-November ankle injury—was held in check,” Knox explained. RB Justice Hill had the second most catches for the Ravens with 4 receptions.

Unexplainably, the run game was completely absent from the Ravens’ game plan. Knox wrote, “The tandem of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill was serviceable, it wasn’t great. Those two combined for just six carries on Sunday”

Draft May Be More Feasible Than Free Agency for GM Eric DeCosta

The Ravens will be looking to make upgrades in the offseason that can help them take the next step to the Super Bowl. Knox believes, “The Ravens must find a top-tier running back and at least one other pass-catcher who can regularly generate separation.”

That may be easier said than done with the current cap situation the Ravens find themselves in. There are plenty of top talent out on the market this offseason, but Knox explained why GM Eric DeCosta will have a difficult time, “Baltimore is projected to have just $5.6 million in cap space, so going after impending free agents like Tee Higgins and Saquon Barkley would be difficult.”

The Ravens also have a laundry list of their own free agents they will need to address. The defensive side is in danger of losing breakout stars DT Justin Madubuike, LB Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone.

Some of the Ravens' pending 2024 free agents – Justin Madubuike

– Patrick Queen

– Geno Stone

– Jadeveon Clowney

– Kyle Van Noy

– Kevin Zeitler

– Odell Beckham Jr.

– Gus Edwards

– Ronald Darby

– J.K. Dobbins

– Arthur Maulet

– Nelson Agholor

– Tyler Huntley — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 28, 2024

Knox thinks diving into the 2024 draft may yield better results. “However, the Ravens can dive into a talented rookie class and target prospects like LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Florida State running back Trey Benson.”

Tankathon currently has the Ravens drafting Texas WR Adonai Mitchell with the 30th pick. The class is deep at WR this year, but RB is looking a bit thin.

The Ravens may be content for waiting for the return of rookie sensation RB Keaton Mitchell. and adding a cheap veteran to pair with him. However, it is clear they need to do something to give the offense a boost.