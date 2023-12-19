Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Has Strong Message About QB Lamar Jackson

Head coach John Harbaugh understands the importance of quarterback Lamar Jackson to the Baltimore Ravens. Without Jackson the Ravens are a good football team but not one of the best football teams.

Harbaugh spoke to the media after the Ravens 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 15, saying, “I believe he’s [Jackson] the best QB in the National Football League and he continues to prove me right.”

Jackson and the Ravens are 11-3 atop the AFC North and hold the No. 1 0verall seed in the AFC. After the Week 15 games, Jackson has the second-best odds for MVP in the league according to VegasInsider.

The odds do not matter to Harbaugh though. He has seen what the Ravens are with and without Jackson.

Lamar is entering his sixth season with the team. The Ravens are 56-19 with Jackson as the starting quarterback for the Ravens.

In the game against the Jaguars, Jackson broke the back of the Jag’s defense over-and-over with not only his arm but his legs. He only had 171 passing yards, but he chipped in 97 crucial rushing yards that crushed the Jaguars.

Whenever the team was in a key down-and-distance, Jackson came up with a critical throw or run. One of the most impressive throws involved Jackson scrambling out of a sack and throwing a bomb down field while being taken down to tight end Isaiah Likely.

Harbaugh spoke on Monday, December 18, to the media and called Jackson, “An A+ leader…. He’s been glue for the guys.”

Linebacker Roquan Smith Weighs in on Lamar Jackson

The Ravens’ defense is just as appreciative of Jackson as Harbaugh is. Linebacker Roquan Smith spoke to the media after the game and heaped praise on his QB.

“It’s pretty unique. I’m glad he’s on my team,” the linebacker told media. The defense was excellent during Week 15, but Jackson bailed them out during Week 14.

“It’s pretty unique. I’m glad he’s on my team.” Roquan has high praise for @Lj_Era8. pic.twitter.com/mzfHx4qADx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2023

Against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 the defense had maybe their worst game of the season, but Jackson responded with maybe his best game of the season. The Ravens won 37-31 in overtime in what was one of the top games of the season.

Smith went on to say, “Some of the things the guy does man, he’s the only one doing it.” Jackson has 3105 passing yards and 741 rushing yards this season.

Nelson Agholor clears out the safety to open up the touchdown for Zay Flowers and Lamar Jackson. Also watch how Nelly celebrates after the TD. What a great addition he's been. https://t.co/14MZtVMGj9 pic.twitter.com/g0fjD3pZao — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 11, 2023

Furthermore, the next closest QB to Jackson in rushing yards is Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields with 488.

Smith finished by saying, “Some of the things he gets himself out of or the team out of. He puts it on his back, puts the team on his back, he puts the city on his back and says let’s go.”

Micah Parsons Thinks People Need to Talk About Lamar Jackson More

Jackson has often been discounted at the QB position even though he does have an MVP to his name already. He was the 5th quarterback taken in the 2018 NFL draft.

Even this year, the MVP conversation has been focused on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill.

However, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons thinks more focus should be paid to the Ravens QB. Parsons spoke about the MVP race on his podcast “The Edge with Micah Parsons.”

“I don’t think people are talking about Lamar Jackson’s season enough. Lamar Jackson has 3100 yards, 17 TDs, 7 interceptions and the Ravens are 11-3,” the Cowboy started off with.

The best MVP case that can be made for Lamar Jackson isn’t found in the box score. It’s found in his opponents’ eyes. pic.twitter.com/jbTrJa4S4n — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 18, 2023

Parsons then went on to call Purdy the “clear favorite” at the moment and highlighted the upcoming matchup between the two top teams.

“The 49ers pass rush is going to have to figure out a way to contain Lamar Jackson and it’s going to be a good one,” Parsons finished by saying.

The Ravens and 49ers will meet on Christmas Day Week 16 in a battle between the top two teams in the NFL. Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4 give the Ravens a 29% chance of victory over the 49ers, with a 6-point expected loss margin.