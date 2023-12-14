Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Has 3-Word Message on MVP Conversation

The Baltimore Ravens are having a fantastic season so far, and much of that is due to the play of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is playing so well that his name is again being mentioned in the Most Valuable Player conversation. On Wednesday, December 13, during a press conference, Jackson was asked about being included in the MVP conversation again.

“It’s an honor,” he responded.

“It’s an honor.”@Lj_era8 on being in the MVP conversation again: pic.twitter.com/0QmuIrMgzw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2023

Jackson went on to say, “Just being acknowledged. Just to be in that MVP conversation with great guys who are nominated for. I am just staying locked in. I’m trying to win, I want another championship, another trophy.”

It seems Jackson has his eyes on the right prize. While it would be an achievement to win the MVP again, he is not concerned with individual awards, but the ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

Jackson has struggled in the playoffs to this point of his career, so the QB would prefer to be handed the Lombardi trophy instead.

"This might have been pound for pound, in the 2nd half, the best quarterback game I've watched the entire season with the way that Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford played at the end of that game. That was MVP stuff from Lamar Jackson." @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/eleEeC7WOo — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) December 11, 2023

VegasInsider currently has Jackson as the third highest odds anywhere from +400 to +600. San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott are currently ahead of him.

Jackson is not far behind the two NFC quarterbacks. If the Ravens continue to stay hot, and Lamar carries them to the number one seed in the AFC, it might go far with voters come decision time.

Lamar Jackson is Doing it Differently From 2019 MVP Season

Jackson has an MVP trophy to his name already. The Louisville QB won the award in the 2019 season, which was only his second season in the league.

This time around Jackson is a part of the MVP conversation for different reasons. During the 2019 campaign Jackson threw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, 6 interceptions and had a 66.1 completion percentage.

Lamar Jackson is playing even better this year than he did when he was the unanimous MVP in 2019. He was lights out yesterday vs. the Rams, and showed once again why he should be in the thick of the MVP conversation. #ProBowlVote @Lj_era8

pic.twitter.com/C7kH4zTmdF — Garrett Downing (@GarrettDowning) December 12, 2023

Jackson added 1,206 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns to his totals.

Through 13 games this season, Jackson is doing it more with his arm than his legs. He currently has 2,934 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 6 interceptions and a 66.8 completion percentage.

The QB has looked to throw more than run this season, as he only has 644 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

If you project out his stats with four games to go, Jackson will be close to 4,000 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 850 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns.

.@keyshawn shares his updated MVP leaderboard after Dak Prescott led a win vs. Eagles: 1. Dak Prescott

2. Lamar Jackson

3. Brock Purdy pic.twitter.com/YUojstEnDS — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 11, 2023

He would account for more yards than he did during his MVP season if these trends hold. The touchdown numbers are the biggest difference, but the Ravens have one of the best rushing units in the league.

Gus Edwards alone has 10 rushing touchdowns, beating his career high of six already. Jackson would set a new career high completion percentage as well.

Pro Football Focus grades Jackson at 84.7 overall this season, which puts him at 8th for quarterbacks. For reference, he was at 91.1 overall during his MVP season.

Lamar Jackson is Reunited With Former Louisville Teammate

On Tuesday, December 12 the Ravens signed Malik Cunningham off the New England Patriot‘s practice squad. Jackson was asked about being reunited with his former teammate.

“He has all type of potential. Great quarterback. I seen it first-hand,” Jackson told media. Jackson and Cunningham were together in 2017, Lamar’s final season with the Cardinals.

“He was a freshman at Louisville, and I had to watch his highlights,” he explained.

Jackson ended his compliments by saying, “He’s explosive, he can throw the ball, make guys miss. He can do it all.”

Receiving compliments from a former MVP and current MVP candidate shows why the Ravens thought it was important to sign the rookie.

Cunningham is an explosive athlete. Baltimore needs to do what the Patriots could not; figure out different packages to get him onto the field.

Having Cunningham learn from the MVP Jackson will not hurt either.