Ex-Ravens All-Pro Cornerback Marcus Peters Cut by the Las Vegas Raiders

Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback, and now former Las Vegas Raiders corner, Marcus Peters was released by the Raiders on Monday, November 27.

It was first reported by The Athletics’ senior writer Vic Tafur, who covers the Raiders.

Tafur tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), “Breaking: The Raiders have released CB Marcus Peters. He had an interception return for a TD in Week 8, but was benched last night.”

Breaking: The Las Vegas Raiders have waived veteran CB Marcus Peters, the team announced Monday. pic.twitter.com/0rfds7ltyS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 27, 2023

The corner signed with the Raiders at the beginning of the season for 1-year, $3 million. Unfortunately, he has had an up-and-down season with the team since the start.

Peters has only 1 interception on the season, something he was well known for early in his career and has had his effort questioned by fans of the team.

The Raiders in general have had a rocky season, including the firing of their head coach Josh McDaniels earlier this season.

Antonio Pierce has taken over the head coaching job and has done a great job motivating the team in the interim. Peters was benched by Pierce in the 31-17 loss against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, for reasons that have not been made known to the public.

This will always be my memory of Marcus Peters and his time with the #Raiders. https://t.co/DJMcAgg6eX — Raiders History (@Oaklraiders1976) November 27, 2023

According to Tafur, in a November 26 column, “It looked like Peters gave minimal effort on some plays, dating back to costly plays in the losses against the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.”

Peters has 5 passes defended to go along with 47 combined tackles this season. These numbers are in line with his career averages, and if anything, he was on pace to set a career high in tackles.

Additionally, “The move saves the team $1.5 million in incentives that Peters was on pace to earn,” according to Tafur.

Marcus Peters Had a Solid Career With the Ravens

Peters was drafted 18th overall by the Chiefs in the 2015 NFL draft and had three solid years, including a Defensive Rookie of the Year and an All-Pro First Team.

He was then traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason of 2018.

The Rams would end up trading him to the Ravens 20 months later for linebacker Kenny Young and a 5th round pick.

The trade was an instant hit for the Ravens. According to Pro Football Focus in 2019, Peters was graded at an “83.2 overall” and a “85.5 coverage.”

One year ago today, the Ravens made a big midseason trade for CB Marcus Peters. I *think* it’s worked out well. pic.twitter.com/hadoVbF4Nq — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 15, 2020

He was rewarded towards the end of the season with a 3-year, $42 million contract to stay with the Ravens.

Peters would end up finishing 2019 as an All-Pro First Team with the Ravens, playing in 10 games for them.

Since joining the #Ravens, through weeks 7-10, Marcus Peters has the best grade among corners (min. 50 snaps) The trade seems to be working out well for Baltimore #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/UH9DHhcdW1 — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) November 15, 2019

He then played his next three seasons with the Ravens putting up solid numbers in 2020 and 2022 (not All-Pro numbers though). Peters missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL suffered during practice.

In his three seasons with the Ravens, he had 8 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 25 passes defended, 2.0 sacks and 99 combined tackles.

The Washington product was a constant contributor to the Ravens and quickly endeared himself to the fans during his time here.

Many Fans Appear to be Against Bringing Back the Corner

As loved as he was while on the Ravens, fans have questioned whether bringing back the former All-Pro corner would be beneficial to the team.

The 30-year-old corner still has plenty of gas in the tank. Peters in 2023 has been graded out at a “68.8 overall.”

The grade would tie him with Ravens’ Ronald Darby and put him ahead of Marlon Humphrey.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates on Tuesday, November 28, “Former Raiders CB Marcus Peters has cleared waivers and now is a free agent. He can sign with any team immediately.”

The Ravens have been without cornerback Humphrey since he was injured in their Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Even before he cleared waivers, Maryland Sports Blog tweeted, “Marcus Peters has been released from the Raiders. Thoughts on Ravens bringing him back or not?”

Marcus Peters has been released from the Raiders. Thoughts on Ravens bringing him back or not? pic.twitter.com/stN2jzV7BE — Maryland Sports Blog (@MDSportsblog) November 27, 2023

The response has been generally negative on X in terms of bring back the former Raven. It seems most fans either believe the Ravens do not need him or that he is not as good as the numbers say he is.

It pains me man. One of my favorite Ravens ever but Marcus Peters just doesn’t fit for the Ravens in my opinion. — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) November 27, 2023

Samuel Njoku, host of “Ravens Talk Podcast” tweeted out, “If you want Marcus Peters back in Baltimore, I’m just going to assume you haven’t watched Raiders football all season.”

If you want Marcus Peters back in Baltimore, I’m just going to assume you haven’t watched Raiders football all season 😂 — Samuel Njoku (@RavensTalkPod) November 28, 2023

Peters does know the system and could be great depth for a team looking to make a deep run. He would also bring another veteran presence to the team.

However, there have been no known rumors out of the Ravens camp that they plan to bring back the former star.