Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Has Grim News on Star Tight End Mark Andrews

The Baltimore Ravens have regained command of the AFC North, improving to 8-3, with a 34-20 Week 11 win over the Cincinatti Bengals.

However, it may have come at a high cost. Tight end Mark Andrews left the game with 11 minutes left in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh in his post-game press conference stated that Andrews most likely suffered a season ending injury.

It was during the Ravens first drive of the game, and they were in the process of marching down the field when on first down Andrews took a Lamar Jackson pass down to the 4-yard line. He was tackled awkwardly, where the defender Logan Wilson appears to “hip-drop” tackle him.

The play on which Ravens’ TE Mark Andrews went down and then limped off: pic.twitter.com/UQfYDmZXTT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

Players on both sides of the ball immediately began waving for the medical team to come assist as Andrews appeared to be in immense pain. Andrews was eventually able to limp off the field under his own power but headed right to the locker room.

According to Kaylee Hartung, a Thursday Night Football Contributing Correspondent, Andrews headed to the X-ray room immediately.

Hartung also reported that Andrews was unable to put any weight on the ankle and was using crutches.

Andrews was initially listed as questionable, but that was quickly changed to out for the remainder of the game.

Jackson was equally upset about the injury to Andrews saying, “That’s my boy-We like bread and butter, peanut butter and jelly. Whatever you want to call it-Sometimes he’s receiver 1.”

Potential Players the Ravens May Need to Count On

It is almost impossible to replace a player of Andrews caliber, but the Ravens will need to do so for the rest of the season.

The Ravens will turn to fourth round pick Isaiah Likely to try and replicate what Andrews brought to this team. During the broadcast announcer Chris Collinsworth stated, “He is going to see a lot more.”

Likely was drafted by the Ravens in the 2022 draft and has received high praise from the team in his short time with them.

As a rookie Likely had a decent year as a backup tight end putting up 36 catches, 373 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

Andrews missed two games last season where Likely filled in as the starter. In those two games he compiled 9 catches for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns. Not bad for a guy filling in.

Come for the Zay Flowers explosive. Stay for the Isaiah Likely "sorry didn't see you there" block. pic.twitter.com/GYy5rZp1e1 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) November 17, 2023

Likely is 6-4, 241 lbs, he can run fast, can block with the best of them and has good hands. While he may not be Andrews, he can provide some value. The Ravens have fellow 2022 NFL draft pick Charlie Kolar, but he only has 4 catches for 49 yards in his career.

There could also be extra targets to go around for Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Batemen going forward to pick up the slack.

It won’t just be his on the field contributions that the Ravens will miss but the leadership he brings. Harbaugh said, “everyone else will have to step up…he will be missed as a leader.”

Ravens’ Injuries Beginning to Pile Up

Andrews joins the list of growing injured Ravens in recent weeks. The Ravens came into tonight listing Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley as inactive due to injuries.

Besides Andrews, according to Kaylee Hartung in a sideline report, Beckham headed to the medical tent at the end of the fourth quarter, with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Luckily, Harbaugh did say, “It shouldn’t be too bad”.

Unfortunately, Humphrey and Stanley appear to have no timetable for a return. Neither player was able to practice during the week. Both are key pieces to a team that sees themselves as a Super Bowl contender.

With Mark Andrews down, the Ravens WRs have stepped up in the first half. Everyone is getting involved. Nelson Agholor: 1 catch, 37 yards, TD

Rashod Bateman: 1 catch, 10, yards, TD

Odell Beckham Jr.: 3 catches, 65 yards

Zay Flowers: 2 catches, 37 yards — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 17, 2023

The Ravens luckily have 10 days between their Week 11 game and their Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Following that matchup, they have their Bye Week, which could not be coming at a better time.