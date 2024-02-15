Ravens $98 Million 1st-Round Pick Potential Cut Candidate: Analyst

Following the Baltimore Ravens‘ disappointing end-of-season loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, general manager Eric DeCosta will be tasked with adding pieces to improve a championship core. However, DeCosta will be handcuffed by the team’s current cap situation unless he makes some difficult roster moves.

One of the moves was suggested by Glenn Erby, writer for USA Today’s Ravens Wire, where the Ravens, “Post June 1 Cut Marlon Humphrey.”

The CB will only be 28 years old for the upcoming season, so cutting him may be a drastic move. According to Erby, by cutting Humphrey post June 1 the Ravens would save $11.75 million in cap space and only take a dead cap hit of $11.12 million.

Ravens Top 10 Cap Hits in 2024: 1: QB Lamar Jackson – $32.4M

2: OL Ronnie Stanley – $26.1M

3: CB Marlon Humphrey – $22.8M

4: S Marcus Williams – $18.7M

5: TE Mark Andrews – $16.9M

6: LB Roquan Smith – $13.5M

7: LB Tyus Bowser – $7.5M

8: OL Morgan Moses – $6.9M

The savings would increase the Ravens current amount of $7.3 million in cap space that they currently have according to OverTheCap.

“Humphrey signed a 5-year contract extension with the Ravens in 2020 worth $97.5 million in new money with $40.3 million in full guarantees at signing,” Erby writes.

The veteran CB currently has the third highest cap hit on the team according to Spotrac. Erby explained, “The Ravens converted $9.42 million of salary to a bonus in 2023, creating $7.536 million in cap room.”

DeCosta could approach Humphrey about restructuring his contract once again, but that may just be kicking the can down the road again. However, the flexibility this would provide the Ravens during free agency cannot be ignored.

Marlon Humphrey Coming off Difficult Season

Humphrey was drafted in the first round by the Ravens in the 2017 draft and has been a stellar piece of their defensive units. The CB is an All Pro First Team and three-time Pro Bowler at the position in his seven-year career.

However, this season was a different story for the corner. Humphrey set career lows in many statistical categories this season.

Due to lingering injuries Humphrey was only able to suit up for 10 regular season games and he missed the Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans. Erby wrote, “[Humphrey] missed a career-high eight games this season with foot, hamstring and calf injuries.”

“He had 26 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception,” Erby went on to say. Yet, even with Humphrey missing an extended period, according to Pro Football Reference the Ravens had the No. 1 ranked defense in points allowed.

Much of this is due to the fact that the Ravens had three top-55 cornerbacks in the league according to Pro Football Focus. Ronald Darby (No.36), Brandon Stephens (No.49) and Arthur Maulet (No.51) all stepped up to the task of filling in for the All-Pro Humphrey.

Humphrey in the games he was able to play was graded at a 65.3 (No. 60).

Ravens Could Replace Humphrey Through the Draft

If the Ravens did part ways with Humphrey it would surprise many, and according to Erby, “It’s unlikely to happen.”

However, ESPN’s Field Yates released his mock draft and had the Ravens go an interesting route. With the No. 30 pick in the draft Yates had the Ravens pick “Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia.”

Yates wrote, “The Ravens did a remarkable job defensively last season with an injury-impacted cornerback room, but counting on repeating that effort would be a challenge.”

“Lassiter is confident in man coverage and welcomes the challenge of sticking on opposing top-flight wideouts,” Yates explained.

According to Tankathon’s CB rankings for 2024 prospects, Lassiter ranks as the 7th best CB in the class. Coming from a top defense like the Bulldogs, he could transition nicely to the Ravens.

According to Yates, “Baltimore has several key free agents on defense this offseason, and turnover is to be expected. Lassiter, who broke up eight passes in 2023, could help.”