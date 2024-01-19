Ravens Drop Disheartening Update on CB Marlon Humphrey vs. Texans

Who wins in the playoffs can sometimes be determined by who the healthier team is heading into the matchup. The Baltimore Ravens got bad news on Thursday, January 18, concerning their star cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The Ravens posted their Thursday injury report earlier. Humphrey was again unable to practice and was ruled out on the report for Saturday, January 20’s Divisional round against the Houston Texans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up, “Ravens ruled out CB Marlon Humphrey for Saturday’s Divisional Playoff vs. the Texans due to a calf injury.” This is a huge blow to a Ravens defense that when healthy is one of the best in the league.

Ravens ruled out CB Marlon Humphrey for Saturday’s Divisional Playoff vs. the Texans due to a calf injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024

The Athletics’ Jeff Zrebiec posted on Wednesday, January 17, “He [Humphrey] hasn’t practiced since the calf injury happened on Dec. 31.” The injury occurred in the Ravens 56-19 Week 17 blowout of the Miami Dolphins.

Zrebiec went on to write, “Humphrey did some running last week…. Ravens only have one full practice left before Saturday’s game. It would be a lot to ask to play in a playoff game after one or no practices in essentially 3 weeks.”

Injury-Plagued Season Continues for Marlon Humphrey

Unfortunately, for Humphrey missing the divisional matchup is another disappointment in what has been a difficult season for the three-time Pro Bowler. Humphrey has only been able to suit up in 10 of the Ravens games this season due to injury.

Prior to the 2023 season, Humphrey had played in at least 12 games every season. He will set career lows with only five passes defended and 26 combined tackles.

Humphrey has not measured up well according to Pro Football Focus. He ranks 64 out of 128 cornerbacks with a 64.8 overall grade.

Humphrey is rated the lowest of any of the cornerbacks currently on the Ravens’ roster. The Alabama product’s grade would be the lowest of his six-year career.

However, Humphrey is not far removed from his All-Pro First Team season in 2019. If the Ravens can beat the Texans and Humphrey can make it back for the conference championship against either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs, his leadership and playoff experience will be critical.

A healthy Humphrey could be the difference between a Super Bowl and an early exit.

Marlon Humphrey’s Absence Means Rest of Ravens CBs Need to Step Up

Even without Humphrey for a good part of the season, the Ravens defense was ranked by Pro Football Reference as No. 1 in points allowed and No. 6 in yards allowed during the regular season.

In his absence, the Ravens’ cornerback group has stepped up as a unit. Cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Brandon Stephens have taken their game to the next level filling in for the All-Pro.

Darby is the top-ranked Ravens CB, according to PFF with a grade of 69.5 overall. He ranks 42 out of 128 for all cornerbacks.

Stephens is right behind him at 44 out of 128 cornerbacks with a grade of 69.2 overall. Arthur Maulet who has been slotted, for much of the season, at the nickelback has played exceptionally well.

He ranks 47 out of 128 cornerbacks with a 68.8 overall grading giving the Ravens three corners in the top 50 at the position.

They will be tasked with stopping rookie phenom C.J. Stroud, who just torched a top-rated Cleveland Browns‘ defense.

The Ravens have one of the best rushes in the NFL, so if the corners can buy them a little bit of time the front line should make the rookie’s day difficult.