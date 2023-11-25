Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey Believes Grass Field Impacted Signing of Star Receiver

Teams will look for any competitive advantage they can obtain during the NFL free agency process. According to Baltimore Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey, the fact that M&T Bank Stadium contains a grass field is an alluring factor.

Thursday, November 23, on the “Punch Line Podcast with Marlon Humphrey,” the corner talked about how wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chose the Ravens in part because of the grass home field.

Humphrey was asked if he believed the grass vs. turf field debate had an “impact on free agency.”

The corner responded, “I think for high level guys it does. Like a guy like Odell, I think it would. I think it did for sure actually.”

Although the question could have been asked more clearly and directly, a recent player poll shows that they want grass, not turf. https://t.co/q29d0TmJge — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 24, 2023

Beckham signed a one year, $15,000,000 contract with the Ravens, in April of 2023.

The prevailing thought would be that Beckham would go to the team that offered him the most money.

However, based on Humphrey’s comments, it seems that he was keen to join a team that would be less detrimental to his health.

Humphrey went on to say, “For the high-level guys it’s something that can play a part-It’s definitely something you think about when coming back from injury.”

The star corner says that when coming back from a previous injury he was more reluctant to come back in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr. No Stranger to Injury

Beckham was drafted in the first round by the New York Giants during the 2014 NFL draft. He was an instant sensation for the Giants as a rookie.

He followed his Offensive Rookie of the Year season with two fantastic years, being named to the All-Pro Second Team.

However, during the 2017 season, the LSU product seemed to catch the injury bug. He missed the first game of the season, and then was placed on injured reserve after week 5.

He missed the remainder of the season with a fractured ankle.

Beckham was having a bounce back season in 2018 before he again was injured and missed the remaining four games with a quad injury.

The receiver was traded to the Cleveland Browns, hoping for a fresh start. He was able to play a full 16 games and put up a 1,000-yard season in 2019.

Yet, in 2020 Beckham’s season was again cut short as he the veteran receiver suffered a torn ACL that forced him to miss the remainder of the season. His 2021 season for the most part was injury free.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams midway through the season and caught the first touchdown of the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, he went down with a torn ACL during the game that forced him to miss the whole 2022 season.

A bettor at @BetMGM had $10,000 on Odell Beckham Jr. to score the first touchdown. He wins $100,000! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UjwuBpuXGY — Jon Metler (@JonMetler) February 13, 2022

Beckham missed two games with an ankle injury earlier this season, but for the most part he has been able to stay on the field.

M&T Bank Stadium the Better Choice vs. MetLife Stadium

The receiver started his career with the Giants, who according to The Athletics’ 2023 anonymous player poll, play at the worst stadium in the league. MetLife stadium opened in 2010 as home for the Giants and New York Jets.

According to the poll, “A player voiced that the ‘turf sucks and the whole place is lame.'” Out of 79 responses, MetLife Stadium was voted worst by “18.4%.”

The stadium has been at the forefront of the grass vs. turf debate as players always seem to get injured playing there. The Jets lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers four plays into the season to an injury that many blamed on the turf.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

M&T Bank Stadium on the other hand, was in the best stadiums to play list, and was voted best by “2.4%.”

Beckham was being pursued by the Jets in the offseason along with the Ravens. It could be that the receiver spurned the Jets for the Ravens in part due to the stadium.