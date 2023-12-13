Ravens Unveil $430 Million Project Ahead of 2024 Offseason: Report

The Baltimore Ravens announced major changes coming to M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday, December 12. Through their website and team president the Ravens announced renovations would be made to their stadium to enhance the fan experience.

The team wrote, “In addition to substantial developments on the exterior plazas, every level of the venue will undergo renovations – thus completely transforming the stadium experience for all and ensuring that M&T Bank Stadium remains a world-class NFL and entertainment venue well into the future.”

The project will be constructed in phases with the first phase of projects expected to be completed in 2024. Construction will go on until 2026 according to the team’s website.

The Baltimore Ravens have unveiled plans for $430 million worth of renovations at M&T Bank Stadium. • Revitalized North Plaza

• Expanded upper concourse

• Two-level "Gatehouse" social space

• New field-level suites Construction will take place from 2024-2026. pic.twitter.com/ywJNCCVdCs — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 12, 2023

The Ravens are focused on a “series of significant projects that will evolve the gameday and year-round fan offerings at M&T Bank Stadium as we enhance the experience beyond the seat.”

The gameday experience is no longer just about the game for many fans.

Editorial Director for the Ravens, Ryan Mink, wrote about the project. “The Ravens are using a projected $430 million of the $600 million of state funds allotted for stadium improvements,” he writes.

Introducing the next evolution of M&T Bank Stadium: More: https://t.co/ltpm6BM96W pic.twitter.com/Ylt6IDPjkY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2023

According to Mink, the funds come with the renewal of the lease keeping the Ravens in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this season through an anonymous player poll run by The Athletic, M&T was voted as one of the best stadiums by the players. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. picked the Ravens in part due to the stadium.

President Sashi Brown Has Q&A About Stadium Project

The Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown answered questions that could be on fans’ minds about the project through Mink.

One question that stood out was, “Will ticket prices increase because of the renovations?”

Brown responded, “Not because of the renovations. Ticket prices will increase over time just generally.” Fans will be happy to hear that they will not be footing the bill (directly anyway).

Ravens President Sashi Brown announces transformations coming to M&T Bank Stadium: pic.twitter.com/opyJQopYDm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2023

Brown emphasized the desire to make the stadium a destination for other events like concerts. “That’s been a big part of the discussion with both Governor’s offices, both Gov. Larry Hogan and Gov. Wes Moore. They thought it was very important, we think it’s very important,” Brown said.

Week 14’s game against the Los Angeles Rams brought up another key improvement that was investigated but unfortunately will not come to fruition. The weather against the Rams was wet and dreary, thus Brown was asked about adding a potential roof.

“Cost prohibitive” were the words used by Brown in response to add a roof to M&T. The good news is that it was explored and maybe in the future a roof will be added but for now it looks like Ravens fans will need to wait.

Fan Reactions Appears to be Mainly Excitement for Renovations

M&T Bank joins a growing list of stadiums looking to modernize their facilities. The plan is to upgrade entrances, suites, clubs and food & beverage offerings throughout the stadium.

Fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the planned renovations for the stadium. Most fans seem excited with the idea of an improved tailgating and stadium experience.

One user wrote, “Oh. My. God. This place is going to be electric.” Another said, “I have got to get back to M$T Bank stadium!! This looks amazing!!”

“Them M&T Bank Stadium renovations look [fire emoji],” was another fan’s feeling.

Over the next three years, we will embark on a series of significant projects that will evolve the gameday and year-round fan offerings at M&T Bank Stadium. pic.twitter.com/CXZZacPsvn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2023

However, not everyone loves the modern look with one fan expressing his frustration with improvements saying, “M&T Bank Stadium definitely needed a makeover, but I’m going to miss the gritty, outdated look. It tells opponents that “The Bank” is the colosseum, not a resort!”

The Ravens are focused on giving their fans the best experience possible both on and off the field and it will be interesting to see how the stadium looks once the improvements are complete.