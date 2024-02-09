Ravens Considered Top-8 Destination for Former No. 2 Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are built upon their running game but for some reason in the AFC Championship game they abandoned the run against the Kansas City Chiefs. After dealing with a multitude of injuries at the position this season they could go big-game hunting for game-changer at the position.

Besides looking at what analysts and commentators predict, odds makers get in on the game by releasing their odds for where a player may end up. The latest odds predict that the Ravens have the seventh best shot at +2500 to bring in former No. 2 pick running back Saquon Barkley.

The Ravens are tied at these odds with two other teams, the Tennessee Titans, who will be looking to replace RB Derrick Henry (which the Ravens are among the favorites to land), and the Dallas Cowboys.

27 yard touchdown by Saquon Barkley!! 27 days until the NFL Draft!!#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/taDULIXigz — Brody (@ItsGiantsSzn) March 31, 2023

Covers analyst Robert Criscola wrote about the odds for Barkley on Friday, February 9 (via Draftkings). Currently, the New York Giants, Barkley’s original team, have the highest chance of bringing back their star RB (-150).

Barkley is an electric talent that when healthy is one of the premier running backs in the league. Combining him with QB Lamar Jackson would make their running game a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Saquon Barkley’s Potential Contract Limits Ravens Chances

The Giants drafted Barkley with the second pick of the 2018 draft and immediately made him the focal point of their offense. Barkley broke onto the scene immediately with 1307 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 91 receptions, 721 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns.

The 2028 scrimmage yards and 16 receiving touchdowns helped him earn the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and a Pro Bowl invite. In the final year of his rookie contract Barkley set a career high in rushing yards with 1312.

The offseason was tumultuous between the Giants and star RB as they franchised him. They later came to a 1-year, $10 million contract that set up a similar situation for the 2024 offseason.

The Giants could franchise the Penn State product again if they cannot come to an agreement (hence why they are the overwhelming favorite again). Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported Barkley’s belief in the matter, “They did it last year. So I’m numb to it. I don’t have any feelings toward that at all.”

Spotrac’s market value tool predicts Barkley to be worth 3-years, $29.9 million. At almost $10 million a year the Ravens would be hard-pressed to fit Barkley under the cap.

The Ravens currently only have about $7.3 million in cap according to OverTheCap. While they still have the ability to create more space for themselves, they will need to focus on keeping core players like DT Justin Madubuike and LB Patrick Queen first.

Ravens’ RB Room Is a Looming Question Mark

The Ravens will need to address their running back room in some fashion this offseason if their plans do not include Barkley. Their RB group has many injury questions and a few free agents of their own that may leave.

Starting RB Gus Edwards, who performed well when given the opportunity, is a free agent as well and according to Spotrac could command $3.6 million. Edwards will be entering his age-29 season, so the Ravens may look for either a younger or cheaper option.

Edwards took over the starting job when J.K. Dobbins went down Week 1 against the Houston Texans with an Achilles injury. It was bad timing for Dobbins as he also is entering his free agency coming off major surgery.

Keaton Mitchell will be entering his second year in the league and looked to be having an explosive second half of his rookie season when he tore his ACL. He should be ready for the 2024 season but coming off a serious injury it may take some time to get back into form.

The Ravens may need turn to the draft for a young/cheap running back to fill in their rotation or they could look for a cheap veteran alternative.