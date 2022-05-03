Ravens ‘Sleeper’ TE Prospect Could Soon Be the Envy of the NFL

Randy Mueller, the 2000 NFL Executive of the Year, brings over 30 years of experience in the football business, including stints as the general manager of Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. With Heavy, Mueller breaks down the NFL from a front office perspective. You can follow Randy on Twitter @RandyMueller_

As critics come in from across the land on how teams did in the 2022 NFL college draft, my assessment of what the Baltimore Ravens were able to accomplish is more about process and planning than it is about flash and buzz.

I like what the Ravens did, but not for the same reasons many have jumped on. I think their draft will be termed a success because of their commitment to fits within their scheme and in identifying positive traits of players that others either did not see or were not as willing to take the best player available —a trait that made Hall of Fame GM Ozzie Newsome one of the best ever and is being carried on by a staff led by current GM Eric DeCosta.

The Ravens added the two best players, at their positions in safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum in Round 1.

Both might lack a key ingredient physically (Hamilton with sudden burst and Linderbaum with ideal mass at the point of attack) and that’s what landed them at picks 14 and 25, respectfully. But both will bring high football IQ, passion for the game and the intangibles that will make them core players for the Ravens for what should be a long time

But, it was the move to draft two tight ends with two of their six, fourth-round picks that I am most excited about.

Ravens Doubled Down on ‘Sleeper’ TE Prospect

From a big picture perspective, talk about replenishing your cupboards. Drafting two tight ends and also a tackle, a punter and two corners in Round 4 is unprecedented in the annuals of the NFL draft. Six contributors from one round, on one team? That’s new ground for NFL team builders.

Even more specifically, I love the two tight ends. Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar is long (6-foot-6 and 254 pounds) but still has body control and is nifty enough to get in and out of breaks. He will be an excellent target for Lamar Jackson, especially between the numbers where Jackson likes to go with the ball.

As a 1-on-1 matchup nightmare in the slot where he was used a lot in college and a very tough guy to play through to get to the ball at the catch point — even when they do cover him — Kolar was impressive on tape. He jumped out at me while watching RB Breece Hall during the pre-draft run-up. He has a great feel for getting open versus zone coverage but yet can separate versus man-to-man.

11 picks later the Ravens doubled down and picked my sleeper at the TE position, Isaiah Likely from Coastal Carolina, who despite showing excellent play speed on tape, ran slow at his Pro Day (4.80 seconds) and scared off teams who had him rated much higher. It is a prime example of confident talent evaluators going with what they see on film as opposed to what they see in a Pro Day workout.

The guy had a 99-yard reception for a touchdown versus Division 1 talent at Arkansas State. Something tells me that’s fast enough! He too excels in getting open without help from the offensive scheme because of his body control and foot quickness. He is also very adept at covering up smaller defenders on the second level and perimeter, so Likely should be a nice addition as a blocker in the run game.

Play

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall 99 yard touchdown pass to Isiah Likely vs. Arkansas St. Coastal Carolina wasted little time getting on the board early in the first quarter at Arkansas St., as quarterback Grayson McCall throws a 99 yard touchdown pass to Isiah Likely, 10/8/21. This video belongs to the Sun Belt Conference and the NCAA. 2021-10-08T06:09:16Z

How New Ravens TEs Will Benefit Lamar Jackson

I love the fact that these two guys should “fit” in what will probably be a return in 2022 to the three-tight-end sets that Jackson was so effective and comfortable with in the past (see 2019). Big tight ends seem to line up with Jackson’s vision and now current #1 TE Mark Andrews has help.

Baltimore once again showed that they know what they want and are willing to stick to the integrity of their process and board to select the best guys for them. They don’t worry about winning the press conference or dealing with criticism.

It all adds up to another example of why their team-building is consistent and the envy of the rest of the league. That’s why I like their style.

