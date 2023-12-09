Ravens Pass Rusher Odafe Oweh Is ‘Equal to’ Myles Garrett in 1 Key Area

Not many pass-rushers in the NFL can keep pace with Myles Garrett, but one of the Baltimore Ravens’ most improved players is managing to do just that. Edge rusher Odafe Oweh is “equal to” Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Garrett in one key area.

Oweh’s “18.4% pressure rate is the seventh highest among edge defenders, equal to Myles Garrett,” per Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus. Valentine included Oweh in his “2023 NFL All-Improved Team.”

The third-year outside linebacker “has only four sacks on the season, but he is on pace to set a career-high, beating the five sacks he notched” as a rookie. Valentine also pointed out how Oweh’s “still scratching the surface, but he has been excellent.”

Even being mentioned in connection with Garrett is evidence of Oweh’s improvement. The 24-year-old was hovering close to bust status, but Oweh is one of many thriving in Mike Macdonald’s defense. In the process, the 31st pick in the 2021 NFL draft has helped the Ravens continue to swarm on the pocket, even without injured edge-rushers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser.

Oweh’s upward trajectory has been inspired not just by Macdonald’s schemes, but also by the veteran talent around him.

Odafe Oweh Treading an ‘Efficient’ Path to Quarterbacks

Valentine noted how “pass-rushing efficiency is the name of the game for Oweh.” It makes sense based on the way No. 99 is making the most of his snaps.

Oweh has played just 54 percent of the defensive snaps this season, per Pro Football Reference. He’s turned that exposure into 13 pressures, seven QB knockdowns and two hurries.

While his sack totals don’t come close to the 13 takedowns Garrett has tallied this season, Oweh is creating pressure on a consistent basis. He was credited with generating “a 15%+ pressure rate in five straight games” earlier in the season by Next Gen Stats.

Odafe Oweh generated a career-high 7 pressures and 35.0% pressure rate, 5 of which came in matchups against Orlando Brown. Oweh has generated a 15%+ pressure rate in five straight games since returning from injury, trailing only Bryce Huff (7 games).#CINvsBAL | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/jEP85jR9um — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 17, 2023

The comparison with Garrett is a lofty one, but Oweh’s best game this year came against the Browns in Week 10. He was in on four tackles, registered two QB hits and recorded a strip-sack against Deshaun Watson.

When talking about the Ravens finishing games, let's not forget that Odafe Oweh had a sack strip that would have won the game had the ball not bounced right in front of a Browns O-lineman. pic.twitter.com/kkwzRcYGk9 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 15, 2023

While that play didn’t go the Ravens way, it did show Oweh’s progress as an edge-rusher. He’s winning more often with speed on the outside and quickly closing on the passer.

Coaching has helped, but Oweh’s arguably benefited more from the examples set by two veterans.

Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Van Noy Setting Example for Odafe Oweh

Taking punts on Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy has yielded two bargains for the Ravens. Both are 30-something pass-rushers proving they still have plenty left to offer.

Clowney has recorded 7.5 sacks, the third-highest tally of his career. The 30-year-old is also exceeding some of the game’s best pass-rushers in QB hurries, according to Ravens Nation Live.

Jadeveon Clowney currently has the fourth-most hurries in the league among edge rushers. This is more than players such as Nick Bosa, Chase Young, and Danielle Hunter just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/pKcAz4oSgO — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) December 2, 2023

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Van Noy has chipped in with six sacks and eight pressures. His numbers are solid, but Van Noy’s true value comes from experience and leading by example.

Both Van Noy and Clowney are showcasing the nuance it takes to stay relevant as pass-rushers at the pro level. Oweh’s obviously taking notes because he’s improving with every game.