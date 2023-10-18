Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr. Was ‘Fighting’ Titans Pro Bowler After Game in London

Security was needed to separate Odell Beckham Jr. and Jeffery Simmons after the Baltimore Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 24-16 in Week 6. The pair scuffled briefly, continuing animosity that had begun on the field at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey revealed details of the behind-the-scenes scrap. Speaking on an edition of his “Punch Line Podcast,” Humphrey explained how “Odell and Jeffery are like fighting. I’m pretty sure Odell’s grabbing his (Simmons’) facemask, like, like they had to get separated and everything.”

OBJ and Jeffery Simmons had to be separated after the game 👀 Full episode: https://t.co/8lQtPAMP2B pic.twitter.com/bYPvM2br0k — Punch Line Podcast (@punchlinepod44) October 18, 2023

The locker room tussle came to Humphrey’s attention when a teammate began yelling for Ravens’ Director of Security Rodney Allen. Two-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Simmons had entered the opposing team’s area to continue a beef with OBJ that began with a melee during the game.

Odell Beckham Jr., Jeffery Simmons Renewed Hostilities

Things became heated when Beckham’s fellow wide receiver, rookie Zay Flowers, caught a pass with 4:52 left in the second quarter. Flowers was gang tackled by two Titans, before Simmons came in and grabbed at the receiver’s ankle.

Simmons took his time letting go, prompting OBJ to kick out at the 305-pounder. Beckham was promptly shoved to the floor, gifting the Ravens 15 yards.

Appears that Odell Beckham Jr. kneed Jeffery Simmons after a Zay Flowers catch and Simmons responds by pushing Beckham down The Ravens get 15 yards and a first down from it after Simmons was penalized pic.twitter.com/vVq3TvMO7R — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 15, 2023

Although Beckham had landed the first blow, not everybody was impressed with Simmons’ role in the fracas. Specifically, Steve Layman of Newschannel 5 in Nashville felt Simmons had dove in “just below the knee of a ball carrier,” then was “very slow to let go of his ankle.”

I hate everything about the play leading up to the Simmons personal foul. He dives in just below the knee of a ball carrier being held up by two #Titans, then is very slow to let go of his ankle. OBJ comes in and kicks his arm off. Simmons pushes Beckham to the ground. — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) October 15, 2023

No matter the motivations of either player, Simmons and Beckham obviously weren’t prepared to let it rest once flags had been thrown. Trying to settle things off the field didn’t really work.

Beckham stood up for his teammate and later himself, per Humphrey’s account. Yet, the Ravens are still waiting for the 30-year-old to make more of an impact on the field.

Ravens Still Waiting for Odell Beckham Jr. Breakout Game

An ankle injury has stunted Beckham’s progress, but there’s still only been glimpses of what he can offer. Glimpses like a 32-yard catch and run to move the sticks against the Titans.

The play was reminiscent of the Beckham of old. Yet, as ESPN’s Jamison Hensley noted, OBJ entered the game in London with just 79 yards to his credit.

#Ravens convert 3rd-and-5 with 32-yard pass to Odell Beckham Jr. That was the longest catch of Beckham's short Ravens career. He entered Sunday with a total of 79 yards receiving. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 15, 2023

More was expected of a decorated veteran who got $15 million to suit up for the Ravens for one season. Beckham’s experience, versatility and flair after the catch are supposed to be transforming Baltimore’s passing game.

Instead, Flowers is leading the way with 35 receptions for 367 yards. Flowers is meeting expectations as the 22nd player taken in the 2023 NFL draft, but Beckham is also being outplayed by another veteran.

Fellow free-agent arrival Nelson Agholor has helped himself to 16 catches and a touchdown. He’s the one playing more like he’s getting paid $15 million.

It’s understandable for Beckham to be a little rusty after he missed all of last season recovering from tearing his left ACL for the second time in his career. The Ravens knew the risk of taking on OBJ’s injury history, but they still paid him like a No. 1 receiver.

Time is ticking for Beckham to live up to the billing and match his obvious passion and fight with productive performances.