Ravens Named Potential Landing Spot for 1100-Yard Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens are going to be a very different team in 2024.

They’ve already lost their defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach, and director of player personnel.

That’s far from all of the change coming to the Ravens as a huge chunk of their roster is heading for free agency, including a couple of All-Pros and a bunch of starters.

While that is going to make it difficult for the team to retain such a strong roster, it also gives them some opportunities to make upgrades.

One of those upgrades could be a star receiver.

The team could have some spots to fill at the position with Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor both reaching the end of their contracts.

According to PFF’s Brad Spielberger, that could make them a good landing spot for Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts receiver has reached the end of his rookie deal with the Indianapolis Colts after spending four years overcoming quarterback inconsistency to become one of the league’s best at his position.

A QB-Proof Receiver

Over the course of Pittman Jr.’s time in Indianapolis, the Colts have had some of football’s most inconsistent quarterback play.

During his rookie season, the Colts had Philip Rivers in the final season of his career.

The next year he was replaced by Carson Wentz, who lasted one year in Indy.

In 2022, things became especially rough for Pittman Jr. as he had a combination of a past his prime Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles throwing him the ball.

During the 2023 season, the team moved on to rookie QB Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew.

Despite never having the chance to build rapport with a single QB over the first four years of his career, Pittman Jr. was very consistent.

He had at least 900 receiving yards in each of his last three seasons, including going over 1000 twice.

This past season, Pittman Jr. was one of football’s most dependable receivers. He had 109 catches for 1152 yards.

He had 10 games with at least 8 catches and nine with at least 75 yards.

Conditions have been far from ideal for Pittman Jr. and it hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of football’s best receivers four years into his NFL career.

A Dangerous Ravens Passing Game

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Ravens invested in developing their passing attack.

They signed Zay Flowers and traded for Beckham Jr.

Lamar Jackson rewarded them for their investment. He put together the best season of his career as a passer, setting career highs in passing yards, completion percentage, and yards per attempt.

He did that despite the team only getting 10 games out of their best pass catcher. Mark Andrews missed seven games because of injuries during the 2023 season.

Next season, he’ll have Andrews back at 100% and Flowers in his second season, which tends to be when receivers truly break out in the NFL.

If the Ravens added Pittman Jr. to that mix, they could quickly transition from a team built on the run game to one of the league’s most talented passing attacks.

There are few teams in the league that can present an opposing defense with a three-headed monster like Andrews, Flowers, and Pittman Jr.

If the Ravens could put that group together while also bringing in a solid running back, they certainly wouldn’t have to worry about being held to 10 points in a playoff game next season.

Signing Pittman Jr. wouldn’t be cheap, but it could be worth it to take the Ravens’ offense to the next level.